Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded $5.5 million in grants for conservation projects on 11 forests from Alaska to North Carolina. Grants funded through the Community Forest and Open Space Conservation Program provide financial assistance to local governments, Tribal governments, and non-profit organizations. Grantees use those funds to acquire and establish community forests to benefit both rural and urban communities, including helping to mitigate extreme heat. All of the grant projects respond to locally driven priorities and support the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal to increase access and conservation of America’s lands and waters.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO