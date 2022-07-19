ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Abbuhl Talks Time at Leadership Training

By Nick McWilliams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Alice Reporting – Tuscarawas County Commissioner Chris Abbuhl detailed his time at a five-day academy. He participated in the Ohio Public Leadership Academy after being nominated by the County Commissioners Association of Ohio. The bipartisan event...

Gnaden to Celebrate with Pioneer Days

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Gnadenhutten Historical Society will welcome in residents for their annual Pioneer Days in August. Held in the first weekend of the month, the event is August 6th and 7th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Memorial Park and Museum. The weekend is...
GNADENHUTTEN, OH
United Way of Tusc County, HARCATUS ‘Stuff the Bus’

Nick McWilliams reporting – School children in need will get a helping hand with supplies with the fifth annual Stuff the Bus event. Hosted by the United Way of Tuscarawas County and HARCATUS Head Start, the charitable collection effort will be at the New Philadelphia Walmart from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., during Ohio’s Tax-Free Weekend on August 5th and 6th.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Former Belmont County Department of Job and Family Services director Vince Gianangeli loses another bid to get job back

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Former Belmont County Department of Job and Family Services director Vince Gianangeli has been attempting to get his job back. He sought help from the Seventh District Court of Appeals, after his appeal to get his old job back was dismissed for filing a day late, but the court also rejected his for being late in filing.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Jacqueline Marie “Jackie” Metzger – July 19, 2022

Jacqueline Marie “Jackie” Metzger, 82, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born June 25, 1940, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Wesley and Pearl Agnes (Iwinski) Fetters. Jackie was a...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Star Studded Evening to Benefit Dennison Museum

Mary Alice Reporting – The Dennison Railroad Depot Museum is inviting folks to “An Old Hollywood Affair”. The 7th annual Ribbons & Roses Gala will take place on August 6th for a night of socializing, a specially crafted menu, and a live auction. The Hollywood-themed event invites...
DENNISON, OH
ODOT to creat new program in the area to help residents with transportation needs

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation is providing a new program called Mobility Ohio to help residents in Coshocton, Muskingum, Guernsey and Tuscarawas Counties. The program is to create a one-stop hub for clients and customers to schedule trips by phone or online for multiple purposes. It...
Bolivar Man Now Competent for Trial, Sanity to be Tested

Nick McWilliams reporting – A 68-year-old man who allegedly shot at law enforcement and lead them on a chase is now competent to stand trial. Donald Whiting Jr. is accused of firing at an officer responding to a complaint at his home, before barricading himself in his home for hours, eventually driving away and crashing in Fairfield Township, eventually being apprehended.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Carole Jane Cenci – July 19, 2022

Carole Jane Cenci (Endres), 79, of Dover, passed away in the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia following a brief illness. Carole was preceded in death by the love of her life, her “darling” Tony, and she was reunited with him, in heaven, on July 19, 2022 – their 48th wedding anniversary.
DOVER, OH
Local Ohio State Patrol Conducting OVI Checkpoint

Mary Alice Reporting – As a way to deter impaired driving the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, will host an OVI checkpoint. The initiative is funded through federal grants and the local one will be held Friday evening. The exact location...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
5 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Ohio (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Ohio. More Than Just Parks has 5 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
OHIO STATE
Nancy Lou Guy – July 19, 2022

Nancy Lou Guy, 81, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Country Club Retirement Center in Dover, after a period of declining health. Born April 21, 1941, in Diller, Nebraska, she was the daughter of the late Leland Everett and Amy Marjorie (Roden) Clary. On March 2,...
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
Another Guilty Plea Entered in Stark Federal Gambling Probe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The dominos are falling in the federal government’s investigation into illegal gambling at several Stark County “skilled gaming” establishments. A Florida man has now entered a guilty plea to ‘defrauding the government’ charges, essentially for failing to pay income...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Stark County Sheriff announces sobriety checkpoint

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office announced today that they, alongside other members of the OVI Task Force, will be conducting sobriety checkpoints on Friday in Louisville. Sheriff George Maier said that officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Susan K. Chitti – July 18, 2022

Susan K. Chitti (Mathews) age 59, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, July 18th, 2022. Dearest daughter of the late Clyde Mathews, survived by her mother Connie Hartline and stepfather Russell Hartline. She was the adoring sister of Cindy Mason (Tom Mason), Edward Mathews (Stacey Mathews), and Randy Mathews (Tara Mathews). The loving mother of Timothy Foster (Melanie Stem), Jessica Chitti (Andrew Spicer), and Richard Chitti. An amazing grandmother to Alexander Roland, Maddie Ward, Emah Chitti, and Brandon Foster. She was also an outstanding aunt to Chelsea Timmerman, Hillary Reidl (JT Reidl), Emily Mathews, Mia Mathews, Kayla Mathews, Derek Mathews, Heidi Swinford, and Christy Mathews Wingle.
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
Thomas J. “Tommy” Chenevert – July 16, 2022

Thomas J. “Tommy” Chenevert, age 71, of Dover, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Dover’s Hennis Care Centre following a long illness. Born February 26, 1951, in Napoleonville, Louisiana, he was the son of the late Gerald and Olivia Sussman Chenevert. Tommy graduated from Assumption High School in Napoleonville and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Southeastern Louisiana University. He was employed as a petroleum engineer for both Tidewater Petroleum and Halliburton. Tommy married the former Barbara Ferry Turney on April 6, 1986, and the couple has resided in Dover for the past 28 years.
DOVER, OH

