Abbuhl Talks Time at Leadership Training

Susan K. Chitti (Mathews) age 59, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, July 18th, 2022. Dearest daughter of the late Clyde Mathews, survived by her mother Connie Hartline and stepfather Russell Hartline. She was the adoring sister of Cindy Mason (Tom Mason), Edward Mathews (Stacey Mathews), and Randy Mathews (Tara Mathews). The loving mother of Timothy Foster (Melanie Stem), Jessica Chitti (Andrew Spicer), and Richard Chitti. An amazing grandmother to Alexander Roland, Maddie Ward, Emah Chitti, and Brandon Foster. She was also an outstanding aunt to Chelsea Timmerman, Hillary Reidl (JT Reidl), Emily Mathews, Mia Mathews, Kayla Mathews, Derek Mathews, Heidi Swinford, and Christy Mathews Wingle.
