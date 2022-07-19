ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

'UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton': Chris Van Dine of Phil Steele Publications

By J.C. Shelton
 2 days ago
J.C. talks Georgia football, preseason All-Americans and who can contend in the SEC East with Phil Steele Publications contributor Chris Van Dine…

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

This offseason we are releasing episodes bi-weekly, including interviews with current and former Bulldogs along with other personalities from the college football world.

On a new episode, J.C. is joined by Chris Van Dine, SEC coordinator for Phil Steele Publications. Van Dine is part of the team that developed the popular Phil Steele Magazine which previews the upcoming college football season each year.

Also on the show:

  • Offseason recruiting news – We get you caught up on where the Bulldogs stand with several top recruits.

Make sure to subscribe, rate and review! And check out our episode with Georgia tight end Ryland Goede:

