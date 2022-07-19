ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daughter of firefighter who died on 9/11 tears into Trump for 'taking blood money' by hosting the Saudi-backed LIV tournament 'in the backyard of Ground Zero' at his Bedminster golf course

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter, Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The daughter of a firefighter who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks slammed Doanld Trump for taking 'blood money' by hosting a Saudi-backed golf tournament at his Bedminster club in New Jersey.

Juliette Scauso, the daughter of late firefighter Dennis Scauso, said she was shocked the LIV Golf tournament was being held 'in the backyard of ground zero.' Trump's Bedminster golf course is less than 50 miles from where the Twin Towers once stood.

'And for that to be hosted by a former president is even more disgusting,' she added in an interview Tuesday with CNN's Kaitlan Collins. 'It's hard to find the words.'

'I think the 9/11 community, we've been pretty outspoken about our issue here,' Scauso said. 'And I'm very proud to say that I think we've gotten our message out quite far.'

'I'm sure, Mr. Trump knows about us,' she continued. 'He knows how we stand. Now, whether it's canceled or not — I personally don't think it will be. Just the fact that you're — and even the players — this is blood money that you're taking. Same with him hosting these events.'

Scauso discussed during her CNN interview the complicity of Saudi Arabia in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the lawsuit 9/11 Justice filed against the kingdom's government to hold them accountable.

The group, which includes those who lost loved ones in 9/11, has condemned Trump for hosting the event for a Saudi sponsored league.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5q4E_0gl7QeyU00
The daughter of a firefighter who died on 9/11 slammed Donald Trump for hosting a Saudi-backed golf league at a tournament at his Bedminster, New Jersey club later this month

Trump's properties in Bedminster, New Jersey and Doral, Florida are lined up to receive a lot of money by hosting the Saudi golf league in the tournament later this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XofZl_0gl7QeyU00
Scauso's father Dennis (pictured) was a firefighter killed in the 9/11 terrorist attack 

The former president has doubled down on his decision to host them, despite a letter from 9/11 Justice pleading him to cancel it, and lashed out at the 'very disloyal' PGA tour.

'All of those golfers that remain 'loyal' to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big 'thank you' from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year,' Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday morning.

'If you don't take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were. Good luck to all, and congratulations to really talented Cam Smith on his incredible WIN!'

Meanwhile the families of 9/11 victims are seeking a meeting with the former president over his decision to host the LIV tournament at his New Jersey Bedminster Golf Club from July 29 to 31.

Their group 9/11 Justice wrote a letter to the former president expressing their 'deep pain and anger' about the tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xiai5_0gl7QeyU00
Trump is pictured above with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZLe7_0gl7QeyU00
He doubled-down on allowing the Saudi league to participate in the tournament 

'The evidence, Mr. Trump, is more clear than ever. The Saudi nation is largely responsible for the death of our loved ones and for this horrific attack on America. And you know it,' the letter read.

'We ask for the opportunity to have some of our family members visit with you in the coming days to discuss our concerns in person with you and urge you to cease further business with the regime that was complicit in the murder of our loved ones.'

Saudi Arabia has for two decades denied any involvement in the attacks, though 15 of the 19 men who hijacked and crashed four planes that day in New York City, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon were Saudi nationals.

The FBI released documents from its investigation, dubbed Operation Encore, in November 2021 after Biden ordered them to be declassified.

The Bureau had explored, among other things, whether three people including one Saudi Embassy official in the US had advanced knowledge of the attacks. An earlier memo released in September detailed the 'significant logistic support' two of the hijackers had received once within the country including 'procuring living quarters and assistance with assimilating.'

Lawyers for 9/11 families believe the desert kingdom funded the terror network which carried out the attacks, al Qaeda, to stop homegrown fundamentalists turning against the ruling royal family.

The terror mastermind, Osama bin Laden, was from a prominent Saudi family before setting up training camps in Afghanistan.

'For Donald Trump, a former president of the United States to host the Saudi golf tournament, help it get off the ground 45 miles or 50 miles from Ground Zero, where 750 New Jerseyans were killed on that day, it is beyond comprehension. As 9/11 families we've had to grow thick skins over the last 21 years, but this really hurts. This one is really painful,' Dennis McGinley, whose brother Daniel McGinley died in the attacks while working on the 89th floor of the South Tower, told DailyMail.com in an interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GpToo_0gl7QeyU00
The families of 9/11 victims are seeking a meeting with the former president over his decision to host the LIV tournament at his New Jersey Bedminster Golf Club from July 29 to 31
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bISj_0gl7QeyU00
The PGA yanked tournaments from Bedminster and Trump's Doral course in 2016 and 2021 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31KcOH_0gl7QeyU00
In a Truth Social post, Trump wished luck to 'really talented' Cam Smith, who has joined the LIV tournament 

'The 9/11 familes, we've had to grow thick skins over the last 21 years. But this really hurts. This one is really painful.'

McGinley said 9/11 Justice has not heard from anyone on Trump's team since sending the letter.

The letter referenced comments made on Fox News in 2016.

'Who blew up the World Trade Center? It wasn't the Iraqis. It was Saudi. Take a look at Saudi Arabia, open up the documents,' he told the network. 'The people came, most of the people came from Saudi Arabia. They didn't come from Iraq.'

'It is incomprehensible to us, Mr. Trump, that a former president of the United States would cast our loved ones aside for personal financial gain,' the letter continued. 'We hope you will reconsider your business relationship with the Saudi Golf League and will agree to meet with us.'

Despite his past comments, Trump remained friendly with the Saudi kingdom. He supported arms deals with the kingdom despite its proxy war in Yemen and refused to abandon his relationship with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despite global outrage over the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The upstart LIV tour has managed to poach some big names, offering more pay to those frustrated with the operations of the PGA, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler. Earlier this year the PGA moved to ban players who participate in LIV events and this month the Department of Justice opened an investigation into the PGA for anticompetitive behavior.

McGinley was on the phone with his brother before the plane plowed into the tower. Daniel had just moved into his 'dream house' in Ridgewood, New Jersey and he and his wife Peggy were raising their five children there. He said his brother was crying on the phone and telling him, 'I just want to get home to Peggy and the kids.'

'I've been haunting this conversation for the last 21 years,' McGinley said.

'One of the golfers said in their interviews, he's like, 'Look, you know, we're just trying to provide for our families.' Yeah, my brother Danny and 2,900 other people were just trying to provide for their families as well. And that was all horrifically taken away from them on 9/11.'

The LIV has so far held two major events, with its third planned for the Bedminster tournament. Trump will also host the season-ending Team Championship at the Trump National Doral Miami. His decision to host the LIV tournaments is likely more driven by his soured relationship with the PGA than as a favor to the Saudis.

The PGA yanked tournaments from Bedminster and Doral in 2016 and 2021. They said the 2016 tour was not pulled from Doral due to political reasons, but the 2021 tour was moved from Bedminster in the days after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

