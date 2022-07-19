Caster Semenya is back, so is her sport’s thorniest problem

Geoff Wightman has been commentating on athletics for many years, but in all his years of commentating, nothing could have quite matched the enthusiasm and joy of watching his son, Jake Wightman, become the 1500m men’s world champion in Oregon on Tuesday night. Wightman, a former athlete himself, was overcome with emotion as he announced his son had won the race. "Jake Wightman has just had the run of his life,” announced Geoff Wightman on the speakers in the stadium, reported The HuffPost. "Running is coming home, " he told the Oregon crowd, referring to the popular soccer phrase about England winning. “My voice has gone,” he added. The 28-year-old Brit upset favorites Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Spain’s Mohamed Katir to clinch the win, clocking a timing of 3:29:23. Jake himself appeared to be taken by surprise as his jaw dropped after winning the race.

EUGENE, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO