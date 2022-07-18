Easy, Super Cheap Ways to Beat the Montana Heat

It was a wild paddlefish season, but not so much for harvest rates as for weird weather and river flows. The 2022 Yellow Tag paddlefish season on the Yellowstone and lower Missouri rivers ended June 30 with a final estimated harvest of 769 fish. It was an interesting season that started with minimal river flows and poor expectations that snowpack would change the situation. However, mountain snowstorms and rain showers in late May changed river flow conditions dramatically. Low flows early and high flows late, combined with a new fish bypass channel at Intake Diversion Dam, made for many unknowns regarding paddlefish harvest expectations.

