Montana State

Easy, Super Cheap Ways to Beat the Montana Heat

By Michelle
 3 days ago
It's a good old-fashioned heat wave across Montana this week with some parts of the state to see triple digits. Most of us will be hovering in the 90s for at least a week, so we wanted to share our super easy ways to keep your cool. Our most...

Field & Stream

Watch: Moose Walks on the Roof of Montana Saloon

You’re staying at a fancy lodge and, though it may just be your imagination, you could swear you hear some clomping around on the roof—probably some kind of heavy-footed raccoon trapped in the crawl space. So you step out to have a look, and there’s the problem, plain to see. You’ve got a moose on the roof.
MONTANA STATE
BGR.com

Viral video shows fiery streaks in the sky above Montana

Earlier this week, Montana citizens were treated to an impressive and intriguing event. On Tuesday night, fiery streaks appeared in the sky over Montana. The American Meteor Society documented around 29 reports of fiery objects. And reports came in from Montana as well as other states, including Idaho, Wyoming, and Oregon.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Montanan

Tourists head to Montana, and state park visits are steady, but some communities hurt

The tourism season in Montana started with a clobbering. Flooding in Yellowstone National Park and neighboring communities. Avalanches and a still-not-fully-open Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park. Inflation, of course, plus high fuel prices. “It’s one hit after another, isn’t it?” said Barbara Neilan, executive director of Destination Missoula, the...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the 'last straw'

Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun

A man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother's arms before the mother's sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
105.5 The Fan

Idaho's Snake River Killer Case Profiled By People Magazine

Idaho is in the national spotlight this week as People Magazine dedicated this week's cover called "Search for a Serial Killer.' 'An elusive monster first targeted the Snake River Valley area in 1979.' The story is a true-crime thriller covering the disappearances of five people along the Snake River Valley between Idaho and Washington.
IDAHO STATE
insideedition.com

Hiker in Wyoming Is Hospitalized After Being Mauled by Bear

A hiker in Wyoming has been hospitalized after being mauled by a bear in what authorities say was a “surprise encounter,” CBS News reported. The attack happened Monday in Meeteetse, Wyoming, and the victim was described by Wyoming Game and Fish Department as an "experienced out-of-state recreationalist,” CBS News said.
WYOMING STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

River flows, new fish bypass make for unpredictable paddlefish season

It was a wild paddlefish season, but not so much for harvest rates as for weird weather and river flows. The 2022 Yellow Tag paddlefish season on the Yellowstone and lower Missouri rivers ended June 30 with a final estimated harvest of 769 fish. It was an interesting season that started with minimal river flows and poor expectations that snowpack would change the situation. However, mountain snowstorms and rain showers in late May changed river flow conditions dramatically. Low flows early and high flows late, combined with a new fish bypass channel at Intake Diversion Dam, made for many unknowns regarding paddlefish harvest expectations.
MISSOURI STATE
Billings, MT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

