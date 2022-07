The following questions were sent to the Madison County State’s Attorney (“MCSA”) Tom Haine, and he has yet to answer or comment on them. At their special meeting, the Madison County Board voted to adopt an amended Ordinance pertaining to the powers and duties of the county board chairman – the Ordinance alleges it does not remove powers granted by statute, however, it does exactly that.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO