Driveway Variation Public Hearing Scheduled

Naperville has been named the fourth best place to live in America according to a new list by Livability. The online community information focused site compiled its Top 100 Best Places To Live in the U.S. rankings for 2022 after looking at more than 2,300 cities with populations of 500,000 or less. Factors considered included the city’s economy, amenities, demographics, housing, social and civic capital, education, health care, transportation and infrastructure. More than 50 data points were considered.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO