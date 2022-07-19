ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

Driveway Variation Public Hearing Scheduled

geneva.il.us
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Geneva Development Projects Map has been updated in relation to two...

www.geneva.il.us

WSPY NEWS

Anticipating land acquisition for Wolf's Crossing Roundabout

Construction of a roundabout near Oswego East High School, at the busy intersection of Wolf’s Crossing Road and Harvey Road, in Oswego, could see groundbreaking in the coming quarter. Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said, while progress is being made, the village still needs to acquire some additional right-of-way...
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Preparing to break ground for second Hudson Crossing build

The developers of The Reserve at Hudson Crossing residential and commercial development, in downtown Oswego, say they're getting closer to breaking ground on the second, six-story apartment building and parking garage, as part of the $69 million complex. David Patzelt, president of the Shodeen Group, said they are currently preparing...
OSWEGO, IL
geneva.il.us

ComEd Tree Trimming Scheduled For August In Geneva

Commonwealth Edison has informed the City about tree trimming scheduled to take place in August on Geneva's west side. ComEd crews will be trimming trees generally along sections of Western Avenue, South Street, Keslinger Road, Kaneville Road, and Peck Road. While the City of Geneva owns and operates its own...
GENEVA, IL
oakpark.com

Capping the Ike would benefit south Oak Park

I’m not sure what facts or figures the writer of the piece “Give up on ‘capping’ the Ike” [Viewpoints, July 13] uses to form the seemingly baseless opinion that “the portion of Oak Park south of the Eisenhower Expressway has not suffered a loss of equity due to the expressway.”
OAK PARK, IL
rtands.com

Third track construction ready to begin in Chicago suburb

Geneva, Ill., has been waiting for a third rail to be constructed for quite some time, and officials said the project should begin next month. The third track on the Union Pacific/Metra West Line will start at Kress Road in West Chicago and end at Peck Road in Geneva. The 6-mile line will be 20 ft south of existing tracks.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Wolf Road over I-80 bridge closing July 25

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a project to replace the bridge carrying Wolf Road over Interstate 80, in Mokena and Orland Park, will require a full closure of Wolf Road, between 183rd and 187th streets beginning, weather permitting, Monday, July 25 through early December. A posted detour...
ORLAND PARK, IL
chicagoconstructionnews.com

Henry Bros Co. building 40 affordable apartments in Arlington Heights

Housing Trust Group has broken ground on Crescent Place, a new $18.2 million affordable housing community in Arlington Heights. The project team for Crescent Place includes general contractor Henry Bros Co., civil engineering Groundwork, landscape architect Krogstad Land Design, architect UrbanWorks Architecture, energy efficiency consultant Eco Achievers and property manager UpHoldings.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
KEYC

City of Morris disbanding police department

Marc Chadderdon looking to bring change to Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office. The special election is taking place in just three weeks, and for voters in Nicollet County, there will be an option to vote for the county sheriff before the November election. Juneau mother says her daughter was almost...
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
fox32chicago.com

A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, interrupted a joint session of Congress in the midst of affirming the results of the 2020 presidential election. The attack has been estimated to have caused $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol and triggered what has been described as likely the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history.
ILLINOIS STATE
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Named Fourth Best Place To Live In US

Naperville has been named the fourth best place to live in America according to a new list by Livability. The online community information focused site compiled its Top 100 Best Places To Live in the U.S. rankings for 2022 after looking at more than 2,300 cities with populations of 500,000 or less. Factors considered included the city’s economy, amenities, demographics, housing, social and civic capital, education, health care, transportation and infrastructure. More than 50 data points were considered.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Hinckley Police issue three public alerts in three days

Three public alerts have been issued by the Hinckley Police Department in as many days. At 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, there was an attempted child abduction near Route 30 and Walnut Street involving two girls. A driver pulled his car over, asking them if they wanted to get in his car for ice cream.
HINCKLEY, IL

