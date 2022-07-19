ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville Police Issue Reminder That July Is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month

By Dan Brannan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department issued a reminder today that July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month. In recent months, there have been several vehicle break-ins around the area and most...

The Telegraph

Three charged in Granite City burglary

EDWARDSVILLE - Three people were charged Tuesday with burglarizing a Granite City residence in March. Heather M. Turner, 27; Nicole A. Edwards, 36; and James M. Feldman, 41, all of Granite City, were each charged July 19 with residential burglary, all Class 1 felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Octogenarian charged with vehicle assault

An octogenarian has been charged after allegedly deliberately hitting another person with his vehicle. Alfred V. Traub, 88, of Wood River, was charged July 19 with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, and failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department. According to court documents and police statements, on July 18 Traub and another man allegedly were near the intersection of Second Street and Carringer Place in Wood River when they had a dispute. Traub is accused of deliberately strucking the victim with his 1994 Oldsmobile, causing minor injuries.
VENICE, IL
The Telegraph

Name of deceased Alton woman released

ALTON — A woman found dead in Alton Tuesday morning has been identified as Christine K. Stoner, 53, of Alton. At about 10:18 a.m. Tuesday Alton Police received a report of a non-responsive woman on the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church at 400 Alby St. Police officers and members of the Alton Fire Department arrived and located the woman, who was determined to be deceased. The Madison County Coroner’s Office was requested and responded to further the investigation.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

One hurt in East Alton motorcycle crash

EAST ALTON - A two vehicle crash in East Alton leaves one motorcyclist in serious condition. According to East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley, at around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, a crash between a car and a motorcycle took place on 9th Street and Haller Drive in East Alton.
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Three charged with meth possession

EDWARDSVILLE – Three people were charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine in separate incidents. Shaina M. Eckhouse, 42, of Godfrey, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the...
GODFREY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, July 20th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 25-year-old Centralia man for aggravated battery. Nathan Bailey of North Poplar was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 61-year-old Bruce Workman of Oak Mound Lane in Flora for alleged domestic battery following a domestic disturbance at a home in the 7800 block of Sinclair Road in rural Kinmundy.
MARION COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Woman found dead in Alton Tuesday

A woman was found dead in Alton Tuesday morning, according to authorities. At about 10:18 a.m. Tuesday Alton Police received a report of a non-responsive female on the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church at 400 Alby St., according to Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford.
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, July 19th, 2022

Salem Police arrested both occupants of a car following a traffic stop near Rainey and Hamilton on the city’s southeast side Monday morning. After seeing quite a bit of movement between the two occupants, police searched the immediate area within their reach in the front seat and allegedly found cannabis. A full.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Three face other felony charges following weekend arrests

A 24-year-old Centralia woman has been charged with a felony offense of making a false alarm through the 911 system. Michelle Allen is accused of calling 911 when she knew there was no grounds to do so. Centralia Police report Allen made five calls in all after telling police after the first call she was alright and didn’t need anything. The court charge says on one of the calls she reportedly asked the communications officer to tell one of the officers to turn off his vehicle lights. Allen was released on $5,000 personal recognizance bond. The public defender was appointed to represent her.
SALEM, IL
The Telegraph

Damaged car greets Piasa Bird visitors

ALTON — Visitors to the Piasa Bird, a popular tourist attraction on the Great River Road at the edge of Alton, were met Tuesday by a vandalized SUV in the parking lot. No information was available on the vehicle's owner. The windshield and several side windows were smashed in, a sideview mirror was knocked off and the interior had been ransacked.
ALTON, IL
suntimesnews.com

Suspects in Eden Road burglary are identified

CHESTER – Randolph County States Attorney Jeremy Walker has obtained arrest warrants for Jacob Reeder of Campbell Hill, Illinois and Taylor Collins most recently of Fayetteville, Illinois for their involvement in last week’s burglary on Eden Road in rural Randolph County. Both Collins and Reeder have each been...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Granite City Woman Arrested For Suspended Registration

A Granite City woman has been arrested and cited for driving on a suspended registration and possession of cannabis. Just before 2:30PM on Friday, an officer with the Carmi Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a silver BMW with a suspended IL registration for non insurance. A search of the vehicle produced a cannabis vape device. The driver of the vehicle, 41 year old Tina R Burton told officers that the device was hers. Burton was taken into custody and cited on the offenses. Burton was taken the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. Burton paid bond and was released.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

Police: 100 gunshots ring out ahead of Downtown West double shooting

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen was arrested following a double shooting in the Downtown West neighborhood overnight. Witnesses told officers a group of people in the 1900 block of Washington was arguing with another group in the 400 block of North 20th Street late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The argument escalated until both parties fired shots at each other. Officers from the city’s Mobile Reserve Unit heard around 100 gunshots just after midnight. The unit consists of 10 officers who focus on area hotspots.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

St. Jacob man faces drug charges

EDWARDSVILLE – Drug charges were filed against five people Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Joshua M. Nance, 41, of St. Jacob, was charged with controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony; two counts of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, all Class 3 felonies.
SAINT JACOB, IL
advantagenews.com

Motorcyclist injured in East Alton crash

A motorcyclist was injured in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday evening in East Alton. The incident took place in the 100 block of South 9th Street around 5:15pm. All East Alton Fire personnel were called to deal with the scene, with help from East Alton and Wood River Police. A medical helicopter was also called to the scene.
EAST ALTON, IL
KMOV

Man dies in St. Charles County crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wentzville man died in a crash Tuesday morning in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Kamron Lenoir, 23, ran a stop sign while going southbound on Route P at Guthrie Road. A car driving eastbound hit him. The collision happened Tuesday just before 8 a.m.
WENTZVILLE, MO
spotonillinois.com

One-vehicle crash Thursday near Columbia

Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded shortly before 4:55 p.m. Monday to a singe-vehicle crash on Route 3 northbound at Frontage Road just south of South Main Street. One occupant was reporting a back injury at the scene. The vehicle involved was a white Nissan. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
COLUMBIA, IL
mymoinfo.com

Sheriff’s office investigating stealing cases throughout the county

(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Guffey Elementary School in the Fox C-6 School District for a burglary that occurred during the evening on July 8th. The school principal received notification from an alarm at the school and that’s when she responded to the building. Sheriff’s...

