Edwardsville Police Issue Reminder That July Is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month

An octogenarian has been charged after allegedly deliberately hitting another person with his vehicle.
Alfred V. Traub, 88, of Wood River, was charged July 19 with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, and failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death, a Class 4 felony.
The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department.
According to court documents and police statements, on July 18 Traub and another man allegedly were near the intersection of Second Street and Carringer Place in Wood River when they had a dispute. Traub is accused of deliberately strucking the victim with his 1994 Oldsmobile, causing minor injuries.
