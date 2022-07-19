Edwardsville Police Issue Reminder That July Is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month

A 24-year-old Centralia woman has been charged with a felony offense of making a false alarm through the 911 system. Michelle Allen is accused of calling 911 when she knew there was no grounds to do so. Centralia Police report Allen made five calls in all after telling police after the first call she was alright and didn’t need anything. The court charge says on one of the calls she reportedly asked the communications officer to tell one of the officers to turn off his vehicle lights. Allen was released on $5,000 personal recognizance bond. The public defender was appointed to represent her.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO