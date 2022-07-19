ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Review: Artist Angus Galloway dives into family, naval history in striking exhibit

By Deanna Sirlin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Found Land by Angus Galloway, at Gallery 72 through August 5, is composed of five large wall drawings. The artist began these black-and-white and grayscale drawings during the pandemic, when he undertook a two-year investigation into his grandfather John Dymond’s service in the British Royal Navy during World War II...

