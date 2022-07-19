ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

Missouri movie theatre bomb threat suspect is an employee

By Joe Millitzer
 2 days ago
Cinema and movie theater concept background. Empty rows of red seats with pop corn. 3d illustration

FARMINGTON, Mo. – Around 100 people were evacuated from the AMC Showplace in Farmington after bomb threat was called into the movie theatre. Now, Brenda Nevels, a movie theatre employee, faces felony charges of making a “terrorist threat.”

Police were called to investigate the bomb threat on July 8. The manager was contacted by officers and proceeded with the evacuation while they searched the building. The search resulted in nothing out of the ordinary.

Court documents state that investigators found that the phone number used to call in the threat belonged to an employee. Two other employees identified the caller’s voice as Brenda Nevels. Police say that Nevels admitted to making the call during questioning.

Nevels was held on a $25,000 bond and has appeared for a court date. She has some previous convictions for robbery and burglary and has served time for those crimes.

