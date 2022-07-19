ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in leg in Baden neighborhood

By Monica Ryan
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the leg Tuesday morning in the Baden neighborhood of north St. Louis.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Howell Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim in an alley. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. It is unknown at this time how badly he is injured.

Investigators said the suspects are not yet in custody. Two men are wanted for this crime and are said to be driving a white Dodge Durango.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

