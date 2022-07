With deepest sorrow we announce that our son, Garrett William Finley, of Portland, Maine, died on June 15, 2022. He was 37. Garrett was born Nov. 4, 1984 in New York City and spent most of his childhood in Darien. He graduated from Oxford Academy in Westbrook, where he developed his love of photography and continued his love of music. He attended Northeastern University, New England School of Photography and the School of Visual Arts in New York City.

DARIEN, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO