Louisiana State

Heat advisory in effect for parts of southeast Louisiana until 7 p.m.

By Lee Southwick
WDSU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for much of our area for "feels like" temperatures at or above 108 degrees. High temperatures are topping...

www.wdsu.com

WDSU

Heat Advisory, Excessive Rain Risk and Low Chance of Severe Wind Gusts

NEW ORLEANS — The hot and humid days of summer continue across Southeast Louisiana. The Heat Index has temps feeling like 102-110°, today. Dangerous conditions for folks without air conditioning and those working outside. Storms have moved onshore and are tracking towards Metro New Orleans and the Northshore -- near Covington. There is a low risk of Excessive Rainfall that means a low chance for flash flooding -- similar to yesterday. Severe Weather potential overnight for damaging winds of 58+ mph across the Northshore and Pearl River, Hancock and Harrison Counties in Mississippi. Although a few degrees cooler for tomorrow, stay weather aware. We may experience from .50 to 4.50" inches of rain over the next two and a half days.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Some strong storms are moving our way

There is a low risk for locally heavy rain overnight into Friday morning. A line of strong storms is over South Mississippi and South Alabama moving Southwest. The storms should not be as intense when they reach our area, but there is a low risk strong winds in storms. Certainly I would expect 30 to 40 mph winds in storms on the Northshore and South Mississippi. Rainfall totals may be as high as 2-4" of rain. Make sure your cars are not in areas that flood in South Mississippi and the Northshore. The rain will move South into the Metro by 6 AM. Rain looks heaviest near Belle Chasse. The rain will dissipate later in the morning, and leave a boundary. When we heat up during the day, more rain and storms will fire up especially on the South Shore in the afternoon. Scattered rain forecast Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Less rain Sunday and Monday. That means hotter. Heat advisory may be necessary.
BELLE CHASSE, LA
houmatimes.com

Restore Louisiana offers hurricane relief

Homeowners who were affected by Hurricane Ida may be eligible for a hurricane relief grant. Restore Louisiana, a homeowner assistance program, is accepting applications for homeowners who owned and occupied their home at the time of the disaster, received major/severe damage determination by FEMA, or have the greatest unmet needs.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

A Q&A with Louisiana's top doctor on the latest COVID-19 surge

NEW ORLEANS — The number of new Covid-19 cases is surging in Louisiana and across the country. Thursday, President Joe Biden tested positive for the virus. Last month, Governor John Bel Edwards had Covid as well. Paul Murphy spoke with Louisiana Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Kanter about the...
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Why Is Buc-ee’s Opening Stores Everywhere But Louisiana?

If you live in Louisiana you are familiar with the Texas super-convenience store and the world's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's. It's no secret that Louisiana residents have been wanting a Buc-ee's for a long time. So, why has this never come to pass, especially with the two states being neighbors? There was a deal on the table at one time but Buc-ee's execs said, "the stars did not align in Louisiana." Ever since then, many residents in the bayou state blame Louisiana politicians for allegedly screwing up the deal by refusing to get them a tax break and looking for kickbacks.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Unidentified sea creature shows up along North Carolina beach

Related video above: Thousands of sea creatures wash up on Florida beach. An unidentified, mysterious sea creature has appeared along a North Carolina beach and the National Parks Service wants your help to figure out what it is. The Cape Lookout National Seashore turtle patrol recently found the creatures on...
SCIENCE
NOLA.com

Popular I-10 detour that connects Louisiana and Mississippi is closed indefinitely. Here’s why.

A popular detour some drivers use when there’s traffic congestion on Interstate 10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line is closed indefinitely. The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 has been closed since May 24 when workers with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development discovered “significant deterioration” of the deck supports, according to Chris Welty, the public information officer for DOTD.

