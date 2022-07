Q I hope you can help with my tricky problem! A friend and I bought a buy-to-let property jointly in April 2002 for £52,000 using a 100% interest-only mortgage. By August 2004 the value had risen considerably, and I paid my friend £25,000 to buy out his 50% share, as well as taking over the mortgage (still £52,000) in my sole name. I have just sold the property for £140,000 and am struggling to find out what purchase price I should use to calculate the capital gain. The sensible figure for me would be £77,000 (the £52,000 we jointly paid plus the £25,000 I paid my friend for his half), but is that correct?

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO