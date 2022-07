There must be something very special about these earrings. Erika Jayne continues to be defiant in the face of multiple lawsuits against her. And it might cost her. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is trying to keep possession of a pricey set of earrings gifted to her by Tom Girardi. Since he was […] The post Erika Jayne Facing $5.4 Million Judgement Over Reported Refusal To Turn Over Expensive Earrings appeared first on Reality Tea.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO