Tuscaloosa, AL

NFL draft expert thinks one CFB defense could rival Georgia's 2021 defense

By James Morgan
 4 days ago
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah thinks the Alabama Crimson Tide could have as much talent on defense as the 2021 Georgia defense.

Georgia had an historic 2022 NFL draft. The Bulldogs had the most players (15) ever selected in a seven-round NFL draft. Georgia’s 2021 defense featured a generational amount of talent. The Dawgs’ 2021 defense, which shut out three opponents, set a record when it had five defenders selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Most importantly, it won a national championship.

The 2022 Alabama defense’s top NFL draft prospect is Will Anderson Jr., who could be the top selection in the 2023 NFL draft. The Crimson Tide have several other defenders with the potential to be first-round picks.

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is the top NFL draft prospect on the Alabama defense. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

LSU transfer Eli Ricks is one of the top cornerbacks in the country. If he can stay healthy, he could be the top cornerback selected in the 2023 draft.

Slot cornerback/safety Malachi Moore is expected to be of one of the top players selected at his position. Linebacker Henry To’oto’o has the physical tools to be a first-round pick. Can To’oto’o be more consistent diagnosing plays in 2022?

Alabama safety Jordan Battle returned for a senior season and could be a first-round pick. Defensive lineman Byron Young is also projected to be a high selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

Overall, it will be hard to break Georgia’s defensive record of five first-round picks, but the 2022 Crimson Tide could easily come close.

