BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Thomas F. Brown, surrounded by his wife and three children, peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on July 14, 2022. After being diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer on February 18, 2022, he elected to choose “Quality of Life” over medical therapy and chemo. The months that followed were filled with lots of love, laughter, emotional ups / downs and a reconnect with the Catholic Church.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO