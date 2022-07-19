ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Lion diagnosed with kidney disease at Zoo Boise

Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOISE, Idaho — One of the first lions to join Zoo Boise has just been diagnosed with kidney disease. The 22-year-old female lion, named Mudiwa, first joined Zoo Boise back in 2008. The median life expectancy of female lions in human care is about 17 years. According to...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Pets & Animals
107.9 LITE FM

Mormon Crickets: Kuna, Idaho’s Most Unwanted New Residents

Mormon crickets are Kuna, Idaho's most unwanted residents! On Monday, July 18th, a member of the Kuna Must Know Facebook group shared an alarming post to the group's page. Drove out to Swan Falls dam a few days ago, and for about 4-6 miles, the road was covered with huge bugs. These had wings, too. They were BIG—maybe some other big, flying bugs happen to also swarm and were feeding on the bugs all over the road[?] Had to keep my windows rolled up since hundreds were flying and crashing [into] my windows and windshield. My car was covered with hundreds of them and the noise under my car from going over them was unreal. Black or dark brown, and white-spotted wings, [are] what [they] looked like to me. Any idea what they are? [I'm] new here, so I have no idea, and I have never seen anything like it.
KUNA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Historic stone steps on Warm Springs Avenue remain

BOISE, Idaho — The "street furniture" of Warm Springs Avenue in Boise still remains attached to the historical homes on the old street, where people can still see stone steps that were previously used for horse-drawn carriages. In 1890, when Idaho became a state, Warm Springs Avenue was just...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Disease#Kidneys#Lion#The Zoo#Zoo Boise Veterinarian
KIDO Talk Radio

If You’re Not Doing THIS in Boise Sunday, You’re Doing it Wrong

Here in the Treasure Valley, we love Mexican food and margaritas. And we’re not just speaking for ourselves – although we do, too!. But this is clearly evident by the amount of convenient and authentic taco trucks we have scattered all throughout the valley, as well as the number of Mexican restaurants that are absolutely to die for.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

10 Nostalgic Stores and Places Boise Wants to See Make a Comeback

A few months ago, we asked you to tell us what defunct Boise restaurants you would love to see make a comeback. While running that poll on Facebook, we discovered that there weren't just places in the Treasure Valley that you missed eating at. There was a pretty substantial list of places you missed shopping or relaxing at too. That's why we went back and asked specifically about businesses that were NOT restaurants that you missed.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise resolution on abortion creates questions surrounding law enforcement and Idaho's new abortion laws

BOISE, Idaho — The ripple effect of Boise’s abortion resolution continues to expand with an ongoing conversation on the topic. On Tuesday, during the weekly city council meeting, the city council voted to declare it would not prioritize city resources to help in the investigation of anyone accused of violating Idaho’s new abortion ban, set to begin in August.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Pets
107.9 LITE FM

Stop Flushing These Items Down the Toilet Immediately! [pics]

Toilet paper by nature is flushable. T-shirt remnants, kitty litter, and cooking grease are not. Back in 2022, the City of Nampa pleaded with its residents to stop flushing paper towels and napkins down the toilet. That same year, the City of Meridian devised their "four P's" plan that states pee, poop, (toilet) paper, and puke are toilet OG's, while all other miscellaneous items are threats.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Roundup-resistant weed found in Idaho sugar beet field

A University of Idaho Extension weed specialist is investigating the recent discovery in an Elmore County sugar beet field of a weed that had never previously been detected in Idaho and appears to be resistant to glyphosate herbicide. Albert Adjesiwor, who works from the UI Kimberly Research and Extension Center,...
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Popular Toy Store Returning to Idaho Later this Year

The weather is hot, school is out and most of us are enjoying summer. Families are looking to take vacations, get outside and enjoy the weather and aren't even concerned about the fall or winter yet. It may seem far away, but it is never too early to begin thinking about Christmas and all the toys that Santa is working hard at making right now. It is never too early to start shopping and putting toys away. Toy sales have seen a major increase in the last couple of years and due to the increase in business, one popular toy store that once populated every major city in the country is set to return this year, just in time for the holidays.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Post Register

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic returns at Ann Morrison Park

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is just over a month away. CBS2 is proud to be the official TV sponsor of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We've teamed up with the radio stations of Town Square Media and CapEd Credit Union to make this year's event possible.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy