ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How old is Matt Casey on Chicago Fire?

By Danilo Castro
onechicagocenter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Casey (Jesse Spencer) may be gone, but he’s not forgotten. The gone part of the equation is debatable as well, given that Chicago Fire fans have gotten to see/hear from the character a few times since his official exit in season 10. It’s obvious that Jesse Spencer...

onechicagocenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Predict a Season 11 Pregnancy Reveal for This Character

We saw handfuls of exciting, adrenaline-pumping fire calls during Chicago Fire‘s 10th season. However, many of the main storylines, especially toward the season’s end, surrounded the crew’s romantic endeavors. For weeks, we followed the steamy development between Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins and 51’s Violet Mikami. Viewers also watched what seems to be a painfully slow crumble between Sylvie Brett and the now-departed character Matt Casey. Topping it all off, the Chicago Fire season 10 finale served up one of the most memorable wedding events we’ve witnessed in 10 years of One Chicago. Now, we must await the NBC drama’s return on September 21st. In the meantime, fans are predicting one of Firehouse 51’s current couples will welcome a new baby.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

How old is Hank Voight on Chicago PD?

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is the grizzled veteran of the Chicago PD squad. He’s the oldest member of the team, and the one with the most experience when it comes to handling the city’s array of criminals. Of course, Voight’s veteran status leads to questions about his age....
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Spencer
Person
Derek Haas
Person
Taylor Kinney
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Will Hanako Greensmith Return for Season 11?

Chicago Fire fans are anxiously awaiting the return of the hit series to NBC. In the meantime, many have their attention turned to the cast. The first few episodes of season 10 opened with some major casting shakeups. Most prominently, we saw the departure of one of Chicago Fire‘s original cast members, Jesse Spencer.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Fans ‘Can’t Stand’ This Major Character

Fans of the popular NBC series Chicago Med recently took to Reddit to voice their displeasure with one character. In the thread, fans are going after Brian Tee’s character, Dr. Ethan Choi. The initial post that started the conversation was made by a user named Creative-Play1848. They wrote, “I’m only on season 3 but I can’t stand Choi. He has no compassion for patients and their desires if they go against what he thinks is best. He also doesn’t care about any mental health issue and is constantly undermining Dr. Charles.”
CHICAGO, IL
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire#Actor#The Fire Academy
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Will Jason Beghe Return for Season 10?

When watching Chicago PD, fans of the long-running Dick Wolf drama have grown attached to seeing Jason Beghe. Beghe plays Hank Voight, who heads up the Intelligence Unit. Last season, viewers saw him go through some things. Voight was shot by Anna Avalos, who also was shot and died in the Season 9 finale.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Still Can’t Get Over These Deaths From the Series

Longtime Chicago Fire fans know that Lauren German and Treat Williams have been part of the show’s history yet are now gone. Both actors have found other work in their careers, of course. Yet their characters would die on the NBC first-responder drama. Fans would find themselves taking to the tissues really hard. Their tears over seeing Shay and Benny Severide die are still shared by others just finding this great show.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Will Anna Avalos Star in Season 9?

One of the most pivotal storylines of Chicago PD Season 9 was Anna Avalos’ (Carmela Zumbado) involvement with the Intelligence Unit. A former gang member turned informant for the police, Anna developed a connection with the officers of Chicago PD throughout the season. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), in particular, however, took a strong liking to the mother of one, and over time, the two became close.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Fire preview: What’s next for Matt Casey in Chicago Fire season 11?

Chicago Fire season 10 proved to be a game-changing season for Captain Matt Casey, one that forever altered the DNA of Firehouse 51. Early in season 10, Casey gets a visit from Griffin Darden, the son of Casey’s friend and former colleague Andy Darden who died in a fire back in season 1. While Casey is at first thrilled to see Griffin after all these years, it quickly becomes clear to him that things aren’t going well for Griffin and his younger brother, Ben.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Shows Off Her Paddleboard Skills: PHOTO

If you don’t think there is a cure for the summertime blues, then take a look at what NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah is doing. She’s hanging out in Idaho with the family. Well, Ruah is having some fun on a paddleboard. Imagine doing a headstand on one of those things. That is exactly what Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye on the CBS drama, is doing here. From the cutline, she writes that her husband took the photo. He’s got some mad photo skills, too. Well, let’s see what Ruah looks like on a sunny, blue-sky day in the state of Idaho.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: The Changes Fans Want to See in Season 8

As we are anxiously awaiting the announcement of the Season 8 premiere date, Chicago Med fans have taken to Reddit to voice what changes they’d like to see in the new season. The Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead-created series premiered on November 17, 2015. Currently, Seasons 1-5 are available for streaming on Netflix, but not for long. All five seasons on the platform will be removed on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Does Dr. Natalie Manning Die?

The One Chicago universe has rocked fans with some pretty expected character deaths in past seasons. We’ve even seen some intense demises over on Chicago Med. Realistically, the characters that populate the worlds of Chicago Fire and Chicago PD face some of the most intense situations face to face in every single episode; it’s part of their job descriptions. However, every so often, our Med staff experiences some scary encounters themselves. Fortunately, season seven of the NBC medical drama saw just one significant character death: Dr. Ethan Choi’s father, Patrick. So in the end, the most influential characters remained safe for yet another season. That said, some fans are confused about the fate of Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto’s character Natalie Manning, with some even wondering, was she killed off?
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ ‘Besties’ Share Fun Photo With Fans

Chicago PD cast-mates got together on Tuesday. One Chicago‘s Twitter page posted the acting family gathered together. Marina Squerciati, who plays Officer Burgess on the show, was the one who snapped the selfie. “#ChicagoPD besties <3,” the account tweeted. Fans were quick to respond with comments showing their...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy