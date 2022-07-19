Adele’s Vegas Residency Is Happening

With “The Voice” season 22 set to premiere in a little more than two months, Camila Cabello is now revealing why she looks up to fellow coach Gwen Stefani. During a recent interview with NBC, “The Voice” newcomer spoke about how Stefani has impacted her music career over the years. “I look up to Gwen Stefani so much, I mean in so many ways. She represents the kind of Artist that I wanna be. I feel like she has been kind of genre-defying and genre-less and expectation-defying… I feel like I wanna take notes from her. She’s such a cool Artist and so authentic.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO