Here's Everything Coming To Disney+ In August

August brings the dog days of summer, when it’s too hot to do anything but stay indoors next to the AC. Thankfully, there’s plenty of television to stream on Disney+ in August 2022 while you’re beating the heat. So, let the vacation vegging begin. The new...
We’re still in the thick of summer movie season and Netflix isn’t letting that escape them, with a robust roster of big budget, warm weather options. This month we have original Netflix movies like Chris Williams’ animated adventure “The Sea Beast” (just as thrilling and artful as any Disney production), starry Jane Austen adaptation “Persuasion” (led by Dakota Johnson) and “The Gray Man,” an action-packed spectacular starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, that gives Marvel a run for its money.
Since the start of the pandemic, summers have been especially hard for me as a moviegoer. First it was the lack of theaters that was getting me down (after all, who in their right mind was going to risk their life to see something in the multiplex when you could simply stay home and watch the blockbuster hits of yesteryear instead). But now that Covid’s finally caught up to Hollywood’s production cycle and seemingly less movies than ever before are even making it to theaters, the sad fact of the matter is that there simply aren’t enough new movies to see before you start having to circle back around on Thor: Love & Thunder or Top Gun: Maverick yet again.
Baby Yoda of “The Mandalorian” series on Disney+, a unit of Walt Disney Co DIS, is “completely stolen” from Gizmo of the “Gremlins” films, said director Joe Dante. What Happened: Dante, who directed the 1984 film “Gremlins” and its 1990 sequel “Gremlins 2: The New Batch,” brought up Baby Yoda in a recent interview with The San Francisco Chronicle.
Deadpool 3 is trending thanks to a new Disney+ announcement. Deadpool, the sequel, and Logan are all headed to the streaming service tomorrow. With all of that in the air, Marvel fans are dreaming big when it comes to the third movie in Ryan Reynolds' series. Marvel Studios has a mega-panel scheduled for Saturday night and the expectations are already sky high. The possibility of Hugh Jackman rolling on-stage with Kevin Feige near the end would effectively tear the roof off of Hall H. Nothing is confirmed, but that's never stopped fans from dreaming big in the past. Rumors resurfaced of a project called The Mutants this week that would see the MCU debut even more of their mutant character. (But maybe not the X-Men right out of the gate.) Check out some of the responses down below!
After a clip of a Sesame Place character seemingly ignoring Black children went viral, more videos have surfaced of similar incidents as the theme park faces accusations of racism. More instances of alleged racism have come to light after a mother posted a now-viral video of her two Black daughters...
Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
Paramount+ is a growing contender in the competitive world of streaming services. Every month sees new additions to its extensive library of classic TV, big-budget films, and original content. The complete list of what’s coming to Paramount+ hasn’t been confirmed, but the streamer has already announced several of its biggest additions for the month of August.
Reservation Dogs, Welcome to Wrexham, and The Patient are your next binges. Hulu's new shows and movies in August are highlighted by the return of one of 2021's best new comedies, the Peabody Award-winning Reservation Dogs. Season 2 of the Indigenous comedy kicks off the month on Aug. 3, with dreams of California and more greasy frybread, greasy, greasy frybread. And let's hear it for inclusion in television, because it isn't the only new thing to watch with a focus on Native Americans: Two days later, the Predator prequel film Prey premieres on Hulu, and follows a group of Comanches who battle an alien invader hunting humans for sport.
The moviegoing public went quite a while without seeing Eddie Murphy on screen but, over the past few years, the Hollywood legend has come back in full force. The actor came back swinging in 2019 with the positively reviewed dramedy Dolemite Is My Name and followed that up with Coming 2 America, which drew a lot of eyes to Amazon. Well, after the success of the long-awaited sequel, Murphy is now teaming up with the streamer for another movie, and the flick will reunite him with a former collaborator after 30 years.
Wondering what’s new on Disney+? The popular streaming service adds dozens of new films and series each month, and we’re taking a look at every new title coming to Disney+ in August 2022. In fact, the new Disney+ release schedule is packed with great movies and shows. Disney+...
Another weekend may be behind us on Monday, July 18, 2022, but with it comes more movies and TV shows to stream (if you have not already), including what we found on the Netflix Top 10 today. Now, at first glance, both the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. and Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. on the platform look particularly similar to the day before, but a closer look reveals a slight change or two and, most significantly, a new title residing in the bottom spot of each list. So, let’s see what remains popular and what recently became popular on Netflix (opens in new tab) in today’s breakdown.
In concert with its debut tonight at Comic Con International in San Diego, Disney+ today released the official trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History, the upcoming series based on the long-dormant, hit film franchise, made its debut at San Diego Comic-Con today, complete with a Ballroom 20 panel, a new teaser trailer, and a behind-the-scenes look at the series. Moderated by comedian and influencer Jenny Lorenzo (What's Up, Disney+), the panel featured series stars Lisette Olivera, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, Lyndon Smith and executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley.
A highly anticipated Marvel TV show has definitely been pushed back into 2023, according to a new report. Per TVLine (opens in new tab), Secret Invasion – a Marvel Disney Plus show that was supposed to launch this year – won't arrive on the streaming service until next year. TVLine claims that the series, which stars Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury among others, will debut sometime in 2023, meaning it'll arrive alongside Loki season 2 and three other TV shows next year.
Netflix is not having the easiest of years in 2022. After banner gains during the lockdown era of 2020 and 2021, what goes up has started coming down with subscriber losses. Netflix’s back-to-back release of Stranger Things 4 Volumes 1 and 2 did much to silence critics; however, with all episodes now out and half a year still to go in 2022, streaming viewers are curious about what comes next. So, what’s coming to Netflix in August 2022? The answer looks like “a whole lot more.”
San Diego Comic-Con is this weekend and, to be completely honest, after years of no Comic-Con because COVID, I'm sort of in disbelief the event is even happening. But it is happening and now that Top Gun: Maverick has brought cinema back to life, we're excited for what we could potentially see at the show. Marvel, DC and all the usual suspects are attending -- including Apple TV for the very first time!
If you were looking for a nice indoor weekend plan to recover from the relentless wrath of the sun we faced earlier this week, Disney has just lined up a really nice option for us all. As reported by ComicBook, the brilliant Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan have just been...
(NOTE LANGUAGE) Two of some of the only mainstream R-rated superhero movies, Logan and both Deadpool films, are coming to Disney+ July 22. It's fitting that both Hugh Jackman's final film in the X-Men series, the Oscar-nominated Logan, is joining the streaming service alongside Ryan Reynolds' red-suited Merc with the Mouth. Onscreen, Deadpool's frenemy relationship with Wolverine mirrors that of Reynolds and his pal Jackman's one-upmanship online.
Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
Lightyear didn't hit the box office heights Disney hoped for, despite it being the first Pixar movie to debut exclusively in theaters in over two years. You won't have to wait too much longer to stream the movie at home, though. It's coming to Disney+ on August 3rd, 47 days after it landed in theaters.
If you were obsessed with Disney Channel crossover episodes from the 2000s, you’re in for a treat with Netflix’s new movie, Do Revenge. The dark comedy stars two leads from two of TV’s most popular shows, Maya Hawke from Stranger Things and Camila Mendes from Riverdale. If you’re already living for this movie, here are all the details you need to know, including its cast and release date.
