ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

Jury deliberations underway in trial of Jamal Smith, accused in fatal road rage shooting

By Jonah Kaplan
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTQQ3_0gl7Ni2f00

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Boughton family's yearlong wait for justice must wait at least one more day as jurors ended four hours of deliberations without a verdict.

The 12-member jury formally received the case against Jamal L. Smith around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after attorneys delivered their closing arguments; Smith multiple charges related to the shooting death of Jay Boughton on July 6, 2021.

According to investigators, Smith allegedly shot Boughton after the drivers had an altercation on Highway 169 in Plymouth. In the days following the incident, the police chief called the shooting "one of the most tragic events" he's witnessed in his 20 years of policing.

"The point he made was 'He will not disrespect me,'" Prosecuting Attorney Dan Allard said of Smith in his closing statement. "So he pulls out a gun, aims, and kills a man. The science shows you it had to be a shot from the front seat... this is what the science says, and this shows you the defendant fired the shot."

Prosecutors called more than 30 witnesses and shared more than 100 exhibits over the course of the seven-day trial which began on July 11.

From the outset, prosecutors described Smith as ticked off when Boughton honked and then gestured at his driving. The defense maintained there was no way he could drive and shoot, and implied it was someone else in the car who opened fire.

Following the opening statements, the prosecution called its first witness -- the victim's wife of 17 years, Kristin Boughton, who tearfully recalled her experience the night her husband was killed.

"This has been the most painful experience of our lives," she lamented, adding that Monday, July 11, would've been Jay's 58th birthday.

The victim's 16-year-old son, Harrison Boughton, was also called to the stand. He was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Prosecutors plan to seek a stiffer sentence, in part because the boy witnessed it. The shooting happened as Jay Boughton drove his son home from a baseball game.

Harrison Boughton said the other car was "driving fast, getting close enough to make us swerve out of the way." He said his dad beeped his horn and "flipped off" the driver of that vehicle. Moments later he heard noise, glass breaking, and saw a circle in the window. Their vehicle crashed and he called 911.

Prosecutors also presented audio of Harrison Boughton's frantic 911 call.

Subsequent testimony had come almost exclusively from law enforcement, plus other experts to testify about gun residue and other forensic evidence, including cell phone tower readings and social media sleuthing. A key exception was Smith's girlfriend, Rondelle Hardin, who reluctantly took the stand on Day 3 of the trial.

Her testimony connected some important dots, including how she's the reason Smith came to Minnesota from Decatur, Illinois. She also testified that she remembers Smith getting out of the driver's seat of the SUV that was identified by police as the suspect's vehicle.

Prosecutors also showed jurors Facebook videos Wednesday of Smith holding a weapon that investigators traced to the shooting.

Hardin, however, also testified about two other people in the car, and the defense noted that they also had weapons. Smith's defense team then won a critical concession from the judge; a ruling that opened the door for him to pursue an "alternative perpetrator" defense.

In an order released Thursday morning, Engisch ruled that evidence of a picture showing Brandon Smothers, another passenger in the suspect's vehicle, holding a weapon is admissible. Also allowed is evidence of text messages being sent and received on Smothers' phone on the night of the alleged attack, but not the messages themselves.

"All defendants of a crime have the constitutional right to present a complete defense," Engisch wrote. "The state has argued strenuously that while [Smothers] was holding a firearm, it was not the murder firearm. The jury could well disregard Defendant's evidence or Defendant's theory that [Smothers] is the shooter. It is, however, inappropriate for this court to assess the credibility of the proffered alternative perpetrator evidence when ruling on its admission..."

One thing that helped investigators close in on Smith as their suspect was a Facebook Live broadcast that showed Smith wearing similar clothes and carrying a similar handbag to one shown on surveillance video posted shortly after the shooting. The Facebook Live broadcast also showed Smith brandishing a semi-automatic handgun, from which authorities were able to determine a serial number.

The photo of Smothers, taken on July 7, shows him holding a similar-looking weapon.

"What we have heard for the better part of a week is not evidence," Emmett Donnelly, one of Smith's two defense attorneys, told the jury during Tuesday's closing arguments. "What we have heard for the better part of a week is attacking Jamal personally... The personal attack is not evidence in this case."

Smith, himself, took the stand - under oath - on Monday, and for the first time specifically claimed Smothers was responsible for the shooting.

"I am not asking you to infer anything. I'm asking you to look at the actual evidence. Period," Donnelly asserted. "The evidence speaks that Jamal Smith is not the shooter. The driver is not the shooter."

Deliberations will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
740thefan.com

Man convicted in shooting death of man in road rage dispute

MINNEAPOLIS – A Chicago man has been convicted of first-degree murder and two other charges for the shooting death of a suburban Twin Cities man in what authorities called a road-rage case. A jury on Thursday found Jamal Smith guilty of three counts in the July 2021 death of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Jamal Smith found guilty on all 3 charges, including murder, in fatal Hwy 169 shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Boughton family's yearlong wait for justice is over, even if it required an additional 16 hours for jury deliberations. "This family has stayed in the light," a tearful Kristin Boughton, the widow of Jay Boughton, said after a jury delivered a verdict convicting Jamal Smith of Boughton's murder. "That has been our guiding force and factor. We've stayed out of anger and we've stayed in the light."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gunman arrested after shootout, standoff in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A standoff in the north metro Thursday afternoon in which an officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect ended with a man being taken into custody. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says no one was hurt in the shootout and that preliminary information suggests a city officer fired at the suspect. According to police, the standoff started when officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to the 8200 block of Douglas Lane on a report of an unwanted man inside a home. At the scene, officers found the suspect armed and breaking windows. After refusing to surrender, the man continued to destroy...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Plymouth, MN
Plymouth, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Sasquatch 107.7

Guilty Verdict in High Profile Minnesota Road Rage Case

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Hennepin County jury today convicted a Chicago man of charges stemming from a deadly road rage incident last July in a Minneapolis suburb. After deliberating for about 16 hours over the past several days, the jury found 34-year-old Jamal Smith guilty of first and second-degree murder for the death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton. He was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Smith
York News-Times

Woman gets $5K fine and probation for bringing drugs into York County

YORK – A plea agreement was earlier reached in a drug-related case in which a Minneapolis woman was initially charged with six felonies and those were reduced down to one. This past week, Valeria Body, 26, of Minneapolis, Minn., appeared in York County District Court for sentencing during which she was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution/fine.
YORK COUNTY, NE
CBS Minnesota

Police: Adult driver, 3 juvenile suspects arrested following assault, pursuit in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Four people, including three juvenile suspects, are in custody following an alleged assault and subsequent police pursuit in Brooklyn Park Wednesday, according to police.Just after 3:30 p.m., police say officers responded to a business on the 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard on the report of an assault. Police were told that two suspects physically assaulted a boy and left in a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene informed police of the suspect vehicle description and said the occupants had firearms. Ten minutes later, an officer spotted the vehicle on Brookdale Drive at Noble Avenue and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't stop and a pursuit began. At one point, the officer used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver to successfully end the pursuit near the 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. The adult driver fled, but three juvenile suspects were arrested in the vehicle. The adult driver, who ran into the nearby neighborhood, was soon located and taken into custody. Three firearms were recovered from the vehicle, police said, and all occupants were arrested for weapon-related crimes. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Man Sentenced for Fatal Shooting at Battle Creek Gas Station

A 25-year-old man was given a 1212-year jail term on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a man in September who was protecting his girlfriend at a petrol station in St. Paul. In the assassination of Jarrid Neadeau-Lyons, 22, of St. Paul, Warsame Ahmed Abdihoosh of St. Paul was found guilty in Ramsey County District Court of second-degree murder-without intent while committing a felony.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Demonstrators march for Tekle Sundberg; 911 transcript and bodycam footage show harrowing night

Arabella Yarbrough thought she waited too long to call the police on Tekle Sundberg for stalking her. “He rode on my car!” yelled an anguished Yarbrough when asked by activists about what Tekle did to her in the past. Around 200 of them gathered at her apartment building just north of Franklin Avenue, where Sundberg also lived, to protest Sundberg’s death by Minneapolis police on July 16.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Body camera footage released from fatal shooting of Tekle Sundberg

MINNEAPOLIS — Body camera footage from four Minneapolis police officers was released Wednesday afternoon, detailing how the events unfolded during a standoff with Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg that resulted in his death. Sundberg was fatally shot by two MPD officers following a six-hour standoff in a Seward neighborhood apartment building...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Soon-to-be Anoka County Jail inmate briefly escapes deputy's custody

ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man who fled a deputy's custody before he was to be booked into the Anoka County Jail Wednesday is back in custody.The sheriff's office says the man, 30, was handcuffed when he ran away outside of the jail in downtown Anoka.Crews from multiple agencies, including a K-9 unit, responded to the Main Street area to search for the man. People in the area were advised to remain indoors so as not to interfere with the search.Police announced at about 5:10 p.m. that "the man is in custody and there is no threat to the public." Anoka is located roughly 20 miles north of Minneapolis.
ANOKA, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies days after Minneapolis shooting

A man shot in Minneapolis on Saturday died form his injuries Wednesday, police say. Minneapolis Police Department says the 28-year-old shooting victim died at North Memorial Medical Center, where he'd been taken after being found with life-threatening gunshot wounds at 3 p.m. Saturday. The shooting reportedly happened near 21st Avenue...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Plymouth road rage murder: Jamal Smith takes stand in trial

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Both sides have rested their arguments in the case against alleged Highway 169 gunman Jamal Smith, who is charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder in the July 2021 deadly shooting that claimed the life of youth baseball coach Jay Boughton. Prosecutors have argued it was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy