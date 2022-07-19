ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Well wishes for Haller and cycling tips for Muirhead – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0znN_0gl7MYCU00
Sport

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 19.

Football

Support poured in for Sebastien Haller after he was diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

Tottenham got creative to announce their new signing.

New number, who this?

Marcus Rashford was pleased with Manchester United’s progress.

Djed the Red.

Crouchy enjoyed the Greeters Guild.

Solid advice from Neil Warnock.

Alex Morgan was doing some investigation.

Manchester City dropped their new away kit.

Cricket

Well held!

Jofra Archer was feeling it.

Cycling

Chris Hoy had some cycling tips for Eve Muirhead.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Former Liverpool chairman David Moores dies at the age of 76

Former Liverpool chairman David Moores has died at the age of 76. Moores, whose family founded the Littlewoods retail empire, was a lifelong Reds fan and served as chairman for 16 years from 1991 – his uncle Sir John twice held the same position at Everton in the 1960s and 1970s.
SPORTS
newschain

Lisa Ashton enjoys ‘very special’ time and wants young guns to take flight

Lisa Ashton wants to be an inspiration for the young guns who will help take women’s darts to the next level. The four-time world champion, who was the first female to win a PDC Tour Card, is still the stand-out player in the women’s game and will be the favourite to win the inaugural Women’s World Matchplay event in Blackpool on Sunday.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England's fighting spirit and Sarina Wiegman's tactical 'masterclass' in comeback win over Spain proves the 'stars are aligning' for Lionesses to win the Euros, says ex-captain Faye White... and Georgia Stanway's stunning winner came as no surprise!

Faye White believes the 'stars are aligning' for England to win their first European Championship after a tactical 'masterclass' from coach Sarina Wiegman saw them sink Spain. The Lionesses will face either Belgium or Sweden in the semi-finals after Georgia Stanway's extra time stunner saw them pass their biggest test yet in the tournament on a nail-biting night in Brighton.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hoy
Person
Eve Muirhead
Person
Neil Warnock
Person
Jofra Archer
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Alex Morgan
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly willing to take '30 percent' pay cut to leave Manchester United

Broadcaster and news personality Piers Morgan generated headlines when he explained during a Tuesday appearance on London sports radio station TalkSport that he believes it'd be "highly unlikely" to see superstar Cristiano Ronaldo play another game for Manchester United amid ongoing rumors that Ronaldo wishes to leave Old Trafford as soon as possible to join a club that will be participating in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Cricket#Tottenham#Manchester United
Daily Mail

Former PE teacher Sarina Wiegman is a tough taskmaster whose 'eyes can spit fire'... but the laser-focused Dutch coach gets results and her bold early subs against Spain saved England's Euro campaign and brought glory within reach

It's all well and good sticking 20 goals past Latvia in qualifying, or attaining double figures against Luxembourg and North Macedonia. It's all well and good coasting through the group stage, racking up 14 unanswered goals to sweep aside Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland. But when England were really under...
SOCCER
newschain

Royal family wish Prince George happy ninth birthday

The royal family have sent their best wishes to Prince George who is celebrating his ninth birthday. The Queen’s official Twitter account led the monarchy in marking the birthday of the young royal who was snapped on a UK beach for an official photograph released for his big day.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

England Lionesses star Georgia Stanway ran rings around the boys as a kid, idolised Alan Shearer and loves to unwind by going fishing or walking in the Lake District... and her rugby-playing boyfriend is having to follow her Euro heroics from France!

Once the madness of the Euros has subsided, it would be perfectly understandable if Georgia Stanway craved a bit of peace and quiet. England's latest football star may head to her beloved Lake District for a walk or pack her fishing rods and indulge another favourite pastime on a quiet riverbank somewhere.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'It is the only club in the world that have no money, but then buy all the players they want': Baffled Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann takes aim at Barcelona after 'crazy' confirmation of his star man Robert Lewandowski's move to cash-strapped LaLiga side

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has taken aim at Barcelona following the confirmation of Robert Lewandowski's transfer to the cash-strapped Spanish giants. Lewandowski, 33, was confirmed as a Barcelona player on Tuesday evening after weeks of speculation. It had been thought for some time that there was no possibility of...
SOCCER
newschain

Dina Asher-Smith claims 200m bronze at World Championships

Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith clinched bronze in the 200m at the World Championships. The 26-year-old lost the title she won three years ago to overwhelming favourite Shericka Jackson. Asher-Smith ran 22.02 seconds at Hayward Field to earn Great Britain’s third medal in America. Jackson’s 21.45 seconds was a personal...
SPORTS
newschain

Mourners arrive for funeral of Dame Deborah James

Mourners including Lorraine Kelly and Gaby Roslin have begun arriving for the funeral of Dame Deborah James in London. The podcast host and mother-of-two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016. Close friends and family...
CANCER
newschain

Rudy Giuliani ordered to give evidence in Georgia 2020 election probe

A judge in New York has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear next month before a special grand jury in Atlanta investigating whether former president Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia. New York Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber on July 13 issued...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Steve Cram hails Jake Wightman’s bravery to win World Championship gold

Steve Cram hailed Jake Wightman’s boldness to strike for victory after the Briton claimed a stunning gold in the men’s 1,500 metres at the World Championships. Wightman secured the country’s first victory in the event since Cram in 1983 as he broke with 200 metres remaining in Eugene and held off a field including Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy