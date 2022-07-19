The Unexpected Career Change Chris Cuomo Reportedly Attempted After Getting Fired From CNN

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a year, President Joe Biden’s ability to avoid the coronavirus seemed to defy the odds. When he finally did test positive, the White House was ready. It set out to turn the diagnosis into a “teachable moment” and dispel any notion of a crisis. “The president does what every other person in America does every day, which is he takes reasonable precautions against COVID but does his job,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told MSNBC late in the afternoon on Thursday. On Friday, the White House released a new letter from Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, saying Biden’s temperature had registered 99.4 F on Thursday but his fever responded to acetaminophen and has been normal since then. The letter also said Biden had a normal pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation, but it did not provide specific metrics. O’Connor said Biden was “tolerating treatment well.” The president is taking Paxlovid, an anti-viral drug aimed at reducing severity of the disease. Biden still has symptoms including a runny nose, fatigue and a cough, he said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 27 MINUTES AGO