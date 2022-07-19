The Unexpected Career Change Chris Cuomo Reportedly Attempted After Getting Fired From CNN
By Lillian Gao
For Chris Cuomo, his fall from grace was as swift and dramatic as brother Andrew Cuomo's. The New York Attorney General's investigation of Andrew's sexual misconduct allegations found that Chris had extensive involvement in managing his brother's scandal, a breach of conduct with his CNN newscasting job. Initially suspended from his...
After being fired from CNN, Chris Cuomo is making a comeback with a new podcast and a digitally streamed show. The journalist, 51, has been teasing his new media entity – called “The Chris Cuomo Project” – on his Instagram in a bid to restart his career.
Chris Cuomo is trying to start a brand new career. The disgraced CNN host has reportedly been looking into becoming a volunteer firefighter in the Hamptons following his ousting from the cable news network. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Daily Beast‘s Confider newsletter, Cuomo had officially applied to...
Disgraced former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned to media Thursday for the first episode of his new podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project. Cuomo’s project is set to air on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week and feature prominent guests. The podcast’s YouTube description stated that the show will give Cuomo’s "signature take on today’s pressing current events — and explores how these stories are being covered by all sides of the media."
