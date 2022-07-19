ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Collins Bus and Lightning eMotors Expanding Type A Electric Buses

By News/Media Release
schoolbusfleet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLightning eMotors, a provider of medium-duty and specialty commercial electric vehicles for fleets, and Collins Bus Corporation, a manufacturer of Type A school buses and a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc., announced the expansion of their zero-emission Type A school bus offering to include both GM and Ford chassis...

www.schoolbusfleet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How long does an electric vehicle’s battery last?

Electric vehicles (EVs) clearly represent the future of motoring as the world fights to address the climate crisis and makes the transition towards greener technology and more sustainable sources of power.But switching away from the traditional internal combustion engine, run on the burning of petrol and diesel fuel, might feel like a drastic leap to some after a century of auto culture and the battery technology on which EVs rely has been greeted with a degree of scepticism in some quarters.In the interest of dispelling some popular misconceptions, here is a brief introduction to how EV batteries actually work.Rather than...
CARS
foodlogistics.com

California’s Ban of Propane, Diesel Forklifts Makes for Faster Shift to Electric

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is planning to ban sales of all new forklifts that aren’t zero-emission by 2026. Its recent proposal to phase out non-zero-emission forklifts is still in development, and the legislation is not yet in effect. However, users of the material handling equipment industries are questioning what it will mean for their operations, and not just in California, but nationwide.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Sun is setting on the Internal Combustion Engine, and not just in Automotive.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Upstart Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power systems for backup power and distributed generation, announces that its latest SOFC systems have achieved a major technical milestone – delivering over 1,000 complete on/off cycles. This unique achievement by Upstart Power further validates that its innovative SOFC generator platform, protected by a robust patent portfolio, can deliver next-generation energy capabilities that are operationally valuable and superior to internal combustion generators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005488/en/ Upgen NXG Fuel Cell. A Smarter Generator for a Cleaner Tomorrow™. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Collins Bus Corporation#Rev Group Inc#American
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Is Already Focusing On Life After EVs

As the world's major automakers make the quantum shift from combustion to electrification, One major area of pushback from the general public has been battery longevity and the ramifications once they are no longer suitable for use in an EV due to age. Toyota - a strong adversary to the EV push for some time before launching the Toyota bZ4X - knows this, which is why it is already thinking beyond the here and now to life beyond EVs for its batteries.
CARS
insideevs.com

Mahle Says Its New E-Motor “Can Run Indefinitely With High Performance”

Mahle, the German automotive supplier, has just announced that its new superior continuous torque (SCT) electric motor is considerably more durable than any other design currently in use. The company notes that this motor was designed for pretty much any type of vehicle (passenger cars and commercial uses) or machinery (farming or construction) and that it “can run indefinitely with high performance.”
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Only 1 Full-Size SUV is A Fuel Efficient Hybrid

Several automakers offer unibody crossovers with a fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain. Some of these crossovers even come with a third row of seating. But the only full-size, full-frame, truck-based SUV available with a hybrid engine is the Toyota Sequoia. Which crossover cars offer hybrid engines?. If you are in the market...
CARS
UPI News

USPS revs up electric truck purchase after intense pressure

July 20 (UPI) -- Responding to public scrutiny and a lawsuit, the U.S. Postal Service announced Wednesday it will more than double its original plan to replace aging mail trucks with electric vehicles, raising the number from 10% of its fleet to 40%. The USPS announcement increases the number of...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Blue Bird Expands Its Electrification Ecosystem

MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, continues to expand its electrification ecosystem to help electric school bus customers meet their charging infrastructure needs. The company launched its Blue Bird Energy Services business to further accelerate the electrification of the student transportation industry by providing turnkey charging infrastructure solutions for electric school bus fleets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005428/en/ Blue Bird launched its Blue Bird Energy Services business to help electric school bus fleet customers to better meet their charging infrastructure needs. The company offers various electric school bus charging options ranging from AC Level 2 to DC fast-chargers rated at 30, 60, and 120kW. (Photo: Business Wire)
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 Kia EV6 a Good First Electric Car?

If you are part of the 1 in 4 Ammericans that are interested in purchasing an electric car, you might be wondering which EV is right for you. While there are some supply chain issues still surrounding electric vehicles, more and more brands are starting to offer them. And that includes Kia, with its Kia EV6. So, is the 2022 Kia EV6 worth buying, and does it make a good first electric SUV?
CARS
CNET

Ford Is Testing Robot EV Chargers to Help Disabled Drivers

Maybe the most annoying part of driving an electric car is having to charge it. Public chargers are regularly broken or malfunctioning, and many of them have weirdly sized or placed parking spots. Plus, the charging cables themselves can be heavy and annoying to carry around and maneuver. All of that inconvenience is magnified for disabled or elderly drivers, many of whom are unable to plug in an EV at all. To help remedy this, Ford is starting trials on a new robot charging station that can be operated from inside your car.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

This intuitive, all-terrain e-bike could replace your car for short trips

America, in case you haven’t heard, is in the midst of an e-bike boom. The Light Electric Vehicle Association reports in a recent study that the U.S. imported about 790,000 electric bicycles in 2021–a 70% increase over the year prior. For comparison, the U.S. imported 652,000 electric cars in 2021, making that year the second in a row where e-bike imports surpassed EV imports. And the trend doesn’t appear to be letting up anytime soon: Deloitte projects that 130 million e-bikes will be sold worldwide between 2020 and 2023.
BICYCLES
motor1.com

2023 VW Bus Festival announced, over 100,000 attendees expected

The VW Bus (aka Camper in UK) is officially back this year with the debut of the VW ID. Buzz. And to create further buzz about the newest electric bus, Volkswagen has officially announced the 2023 VW Bus Festival that's set to happen in Hannover, Germany where the ID. Buzz is being produced by VW Commercial Vehicles.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy