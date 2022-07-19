Collins Bus and Lightning eMotors Expanding Type A Electric Buses

Maybe the most annoying part of driving an electric car is having to charge it. Public chargers are regularly broken or malfunctioning, and many of them have weirdly sized or placed parking spots. Plus, the charging cables themselves can be heavy and annoying to carry around and maneuver. All of that inconvenience is magnified for disabled or elderly drivers, many of whom are unable to plug in an EV at all. To help remedy this, Ford is starting trials on a new robot charging station that can be operated from inside your car.

