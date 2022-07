As Georgia coach Kirby Smart enters his seventh season fresh off a national title, he's using the clout he's accumulated to advocate for a big change in one of his program's top rivalries. Speaking on Wednesday at SEC Media Days, Smart made the case for why the annual Georgia-Florida game should no longer be played at a neutral site in Jacksonville, Florida, and should instead be played on home campuses.

