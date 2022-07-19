ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana energy customers asked to reduce usage

By Patty Coller
 2 days ago
Adobe Stock

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana Mayor Lance Willard said the electric grid is in good shape and there is “enough electricity to go around,” but he asking customers to conserve a bit to save money.

Customers are being asked to conserve electricity usage from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20 through Friday, July 22.

The conversation will save on transmission and capacity costs next year, Willard said.

“Lowering the peak demand will help control electricity rates. We started the Energy Savings Days Program in 2019 and our customers have done a great job doing their part,” he said.

Conservation tips include:

  • Shutting off lights when not needed
  • Unplugging small appliances and electric chargers (especially those with small lights)
  • Raising the air conditioner thermostat a degree or two
  • Closing curtains, drapes and blinds
  • Doing laundry and other household chores requiring electricity during hours other than 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Turning off televisions, computers, and other electronic devices when not being used

