Youngstown, OH

YPD finds stolen gun while arresting 16-year-old during gunfire call

By Joe Gorman
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found a stolen handgun Monday while arresting a 16-year-old on a weapons charge.

The teen was booked into the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property. He was arrested about 4:45 p.m. after police were called to Shady Run Road and East Florida Avenue for a report of gunfire.

YPD discovers John Doe jail inmate is murder suspect from Georgia

Reports said when police arrived, they told several juveniles who were in a nearby yard to stand at the curb so they could be identified.

One of the juveniles, who had a backpack, refused and when he was told again, he ran away, reports said.

Police chased the juvenile to a backyard in the 1300 block of Aberdeen Avenue where he threw the backpack over a fence before he was taken into custody.

Police climbed the fence to get the backpack and when they searched it, reports said a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun was inside.

A records check found the gun had been reported stolen out of Kent County, Mich., reports said.

