RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest COVID wave has some North Texas institutions changing their stance when it comes to masking. UT Dallas announced this week that it was "strongly encouraging" mask-wearing indoors again."We determined that we would return to encouraging people on campus to wear masks while they are indoors in public spaces," said Dr. Rafael Martin, vice president and chief of staff at UT Dallas. The signs letting students and staff know are being placed at the entrance to campus buildings at UTD. They are a reminder of the relentless pandemic - and, to some students, the need to...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO