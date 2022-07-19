ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

As its last act, Westfield Flood Control Commission recognizes retired commissioners

By Amy Porter
 2 days ago
WESTFIELD — On July 16, Albert G. Giguere Jr., former chairman of the Flood Control Commission, and Ward 1 Councilor Nicholas J. Morganelli Jr. presented plaques to retired...

East Longmeadow Town Council exits negotiations with town manager replacement

EAST LONGMEADOW – Negotiations with Ronald San Angelo to become the next East Longmeadow town manager were terminated by the Town Council on July 12 after a discussion in executive session. The council had been negotiating with San Angelo since he was chosen for the position on May 31 after the town’s second professional search. The first turned up three candidates who were disqualified upon further review of East Longmeadow’s Home Rule Charter.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
City Council discusses group homes’ presence in Chicopee

CHICOPEE – In the wake of constituent complaints, the City Council discussed the implementation of group homes across the city during its July 5 meeting. Ward 9 City Councilor Mary-Elizabeth Pniak-Costello said an array of complaints from citizens led her to advocate for a discussion regarding group homes in the Public Safety Committee. Originally, City Councilor At-Large Robert Zygarowski hosted a meeting on the subject matter in December 2021.
CHICOPEE, MA
Hunt for acting Holyoke city treasurer underway

HOLYOKE — A few notable names have emerged in the search for an acting city treasurer. Former treasurer Jon D. Lumbra, past School Committee member Devin Sheehan, and Rory Casey, former chief of staff to Mayor Alex B. Morse, are among those under consideration. The City Council’s Public Service...
HOLYOKE, MA
Springfield climate advocates herald passage of climate bill as an ‘important step’ towards eliminating wood-burning power plants

Springfield climate advocates are celebrating the passage of a bill that reshapes how Massachusetts would receive offshore wind power and eliminates renewable energy subsidies for wood-burning power plants. The House and Senate made quick work Thursday of passing a compromise offshore wind, energy and climate policy bill that also takes...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Westfield, MA
Massachusetts Government
Westfield, MA
Water use restrictions in effect Friday for West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield residents are asked to follow a mandatory outdoor water use restriction in effect beginning Friday. Between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., residents are asked to avoid using water for nonessential tasks such as watering and irrigation of lawns, as well as washing vehicles, the exterior of buildings, driveways, or sidewalks, unless it is necessary for safety or construction.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Challenger Jynai McDonald files FCC complaint against Springfield Technical Community College for allowing state Rep. Bud Williams to host radio show during campaign

SPRINGFIELD — Jynai McDonald, who is challenging incumbent state Rep. Bud L. Williams in the Sept. 6 Democratic primary, has filed a complaint alleging Springfield Technical Community College violated federal rules by allowing Williams to host a weekly radio program during the campaign. McDonald said she is seeking to...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Storm Damages In Franklin County, Possible Tornado

(Franklin County, MA) Reports are coming on storm damages as areas of Western Massachusetts, are under a tornado warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. A possible tornado was heading east along Route 2 Phillipston at 3:40 p.m.. Damages of trees and wires down in Montague, Wendell, Erving, and Warwick have been reported this afternoon. Orange Fire Department has reported multiple storm calls coming in with trees and poles down, fire. In some cases, falling trees trapped cars or fell on homes. Route 2 in Erving was temporarily closed and many residents in Franklin County lost power. No reports of injuries yet.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
Skyline Eyed for Permanent Lanesborough Police Station Site

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The town's temporary police station at 545 South Main St. should be operational in early August and the Police Station Building Committee is looking into the former Skyline Country Club as a potential site for the future headquarters. In June, the Selectmen approved the use of...
LANESBOROUGH, MA
This little known fund has put over $7.5 million toward open space, recreation areas in Worcester and over $120 million statewide

Diane Sutter and Alex Salcedo saw the new handicap-accessible boardwalk and trails at Coes Reservoir take shape from their living room window. “It happened pretty quickly,” Sutter said when she was walking the trail at the beginning of July. “It was exciting to watch it transforming and once it opened then we’re walking it everyday just about. It’s great to see so many people using it.”
WORCESTER, MA
Development in Worcester’s Main South would bring affordable commercial storefronts for local businesses to build generational wealth

A proposed commercial development in Worcester’s Main South neighborhood would give local small business owners the opportunity to build generational wealth by helping them purchase their own brick-and-mortar space. The project, at 807-815 Main St., would turn a currently vacant lot into seven affordable rent-to-own commercial spaces, giving local...
WORCESTER, MA
Rising COVID cases still a concern for Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - COVID-19 cases in Springfield are slightly on the rise, but they are not as high as what Springfield officials projected last week. Nevertheless, they said the numbers are still a concern. Last Friday, officials told me that they expected cases to be more than 200 from...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
West Springfield Town Council approves retail sale of recreational cannabis

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Town Council approved the retail sale of recreational cannabis with a vote of 6 to 3 Monday night. West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt submitted a legislative package to the town council earlier this year that included a two-part proposal regarding cannabis. Reichelt’s proposal looked to lift the town-wide ban on retail cannabis establishments and allow additional types of retail cannabis facilities to operate in certain areas, including cultivators, retailers, and transporters.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Fallen tree closes part of Route 2 in Erving

ERVING, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of Route 2 in Franklin County is closed in both directions. Mass. State Police said that a tree came down, which brought utility lines down onto a vehicle, near Prospect Road in Erving. No injuries have been reported. Western Mass News will continue to follow...
ERVING, MA
Affordable housing units being built at former YMCA in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration has awarded grant funding to build affordable housing units at the former YMCA building in downtown Springfield. A total of more than $31 million in direct subsidies, tax credits, and housing vouchers to support the development and preservation of 11 housing facilities in Massachusetts, including 237 permanent housing units and 200 shelter beds for families and individuals.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Former Aurora Hotel in Worcester to be converted to 85 affordable apartments

The Aurora Apartments on Worcester’s Main Street will soon undergo a renovation that will bring 85 affordable apartments to the city. Of the 85 studio apartments, 30 will be reserved for those with extremely low incomes or transitioning out of homelessness, according to a news release by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development. The Community Builders manages the apartment building at 660 Main St., which was built in 1898 as the Aurora Hotel, and Open Sky Community Services will provide supportive services to residents.
WORCESTER, MA
