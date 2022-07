July 19, 2022 (San Diego) - The average price for a gallon of gasoline in San Diego County has dropped for 33 consecutive days, falling 49.5 cents per gallon since May 13 according to figures from the Automobile Association of America (AAA) and the Oil Price Information Service. The current price averages just under $5.88 per gallon of self-serve gas, though far lower prices are available at some outlets. At Costco in Santee this week, the price dipped to $4.99 per gallon. Sycuan also had prices hovering close to $5 per gallon.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO