Join us in the Center Theatre this August for our community theatre production of Maytag Virgin, directed by local, professional actor Eric Gravez. Maytag Virgin follows Alabama school teacher Lizzy Nash and her new neighbor Jack Key over the year following the tragic death of Lizzy’s husband. The play explores the ideas of inertia and self-enlightenment and the bridge between the two. “At a moment of seemingly endless divisions, Maytag Virgin revives its audience’s hope in forgiveness and togetherness. The play offers laughter, sorrow and fearlessness through watching just two people navigate out of loss into new possibility. The Southern charm crafted into the play allows audiences to enjoy slowly the sweetness of budding passion.” – Eric Gravez.

SAUTEE NACOOCHEE, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO