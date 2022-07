The Brewing Lair in Blairsden has been a supporter of High Sierra Animal Rescue for many years. Every summer, High Sierra Animal Rescue puts on a fun, easy going event called Pints for Pups at The Brewing Lair in order to raise life-saving funds for the many dogs that are helped at the shelter. This summer, Pints for Pups will be held Saturday, July 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. “Susan and Rich will donate $2 for every pint sold, and Cheryl at the Ricochet Cafe Food Truck will donate $2 per plate sold,” organizers explained on social media. “Snacks’ Snacks Dog Desserts will be selling organic dog treats and donating fifty percent of the profits made that day to HSAR!”

