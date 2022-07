The Chicago Bulls made an intriguing offseason move with the signing of Goran Dragic. It has raised questions about Lonzo Ball’s health and how Billy Donovan will utilize Dragic. But fans likely won’t have to wait for the beginning of the NBA season to start to see the new point guard in action. Team Slovenia released its preliminary player pool for 2022 EuroBasket, and Dragic is among those listed on his home country’s roster.

