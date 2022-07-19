Kristin Smart murder trial 'unexpectedly' continued to Thursday
One day into the murder trial for Paul and Ruben Flores, who are accused in the disappearance of Kristin Smart, the wrap-up of opening statements and start of testimony has been delayed. (Earlier coverage in video above.) Court officials only cited the case was “unexpectedly continued” to Thursday, but...
Kristin Smart went missing 26 years ago. She was 19 years old, and a freshman in college. She was wearing what the FBI described as a grey half T-shirt, black surfing shorts, and red Puma shoes. She went to an off-campus party, and was never seen again.Smart’s case remained open and unsolved for a quarter of a century. Then, in April 2021, authorities arrested two men they allege were responsible for Smart’s disappearance: Paul Flores, 45, who has now been charged with Smart’s murder, and his father Ruben Flores, 80, who has been charged with accessory after the fact to...
