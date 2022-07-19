ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kristin Smart murder trial 'unexpectedly' continued to Thursday

By Kathrene Herndon (KSBY)
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne day into the murder trial for Paul and Ruben Flores, who are accused in the disappearance of Kristin Smart, the wrap-up of opening statements and start of testimony has been delayed. (Earlier coverage in video above.) Court officials only cited the case was “unexpectedly continued” to Thursday, but...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 0

ARROYO GRANDE, CA
