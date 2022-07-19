ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB All-Star Game Betting Odds and Picks: The Best Bet You’ll Absolutely Hate to Place (Until it Wins)

By Jack Dougherty
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 2 days ago

It’s a brutal section of the sports calendar for bettors right now. The NFL and NBA seasons are still a few months away from getting started, and there aren’t even any baseball games to nibble on because of the All-Star break.

Thankfully, the Home Run Derby satisfied our appetite on Monday (which I nailed with a +500 bet on Juan Soto , by the way), and the All-Star Game is here to provide some more relief on Tuesday. So, let’s check out the betting odds for this year’s All-Star Game and get into my best bet of the night.

Spoiler alert: You’re not gonna like it.

MLB All-Star Game betting odds: Moneyline, over/under, and MVP

National League Moneyline: -11 6
American League Moneyline: -102
Over/under: 7.5

The first thing that stands out with tonight’s betting odds is the moneyline price for the game. The National League is currently a small favorite at -116 odds to win ($116 bet wins $100), while the American League is a cheap underdog at -102.

Why is that so interesting? Well, the American League has won the last eight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 24. The AL has also covered the -1.5 runline in six of the last eight games.

With history on its side, a deep pitching rotation, and a stellar top-four of Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Rafael Devers, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., you’d think the AL team would be favored in 2022 once again. But that isn’t the case.

As for the total, that’s set at 7.5 after each of the last two All-Star Games finished with seven total runs.

Ohtani is the betting favorite to win All-Star Game MVP at +460 odds, with Judge (+600) and Guerrero Jr. (+850) next on the odds board.

MLB All-Star Game MVP odds:
Shohei Ohtani +480
Aaron Judge +600
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +850
Mookie Betts +950
Paul Goldschmidt +1300
Giancarlo Stanton +1300
Manny Machado +2000
Trea Turner +2000
Ronald Acuna Jr. +2000
Byron Buxton +2000
Rafael Devers +2000
Joc Pederson +3500
Julio Rodriguez +5000
Alejandro Kirk +5000
Juan Soto +5000
Jose Ramirez +5000
Pete Alonso +5000
Tim Anderson +6000

Best bet for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game: Under 7.5 runs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bPlE4_0gl7JfXK00
Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Los Angeles Angels | Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Look, I know taking the under in any sporting event is never fun. I get it. It’s infinitely more fun to root for runs, points, or goals in whatever sport you’re betting on.

But that’s not always a winning strategy.

Unders are on an impressive run in the All-Star Game. According to a tweet from John Ewing of BetMGM, the under is 12-4 in the last 16 ASGs. The average total over that span has been 6.68 runs per game.

It’s also been an under fest all year in the MLB. Nineteen of the 30 teams around the league have a winning under records this season.

And if that doesn’t have you convinced, Ewing also noted that 76% of the betting tickets at BetMGM are on the over for Tuesday night’s game. It’s never a bad idea to fade the public.

Let’s make it two wins in a row!

MLB All-Star Game best bet: Under 7.5 runs (-110).

All betting odds courtesy of FanDuel as of 7/19.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

