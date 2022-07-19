MLB All-Star Game Betting Odds and Picks: The Best Bet You’ll Absolutely Hate to Place (Until it Wins)

It’s a brutal section of the sports calendar for bettors right now. The NFL and NBA seasons are still a few months away from getting started, and there aren’t even any baseball games to nibble on because of the All-Star break.

Thankfully, the Home Run Derby satisfied our appetite on Monday (which I nailed with a +500 bet on Juan Soto , by the way), and the All-Star Game is here to provide some more relief on Tuesday. So, let’s check out the betting odds for this year’s All-Star Game and get into my best bet of the night.

Spoiler alert: You’re not gonna like it.

MLB All-Star Game betting odds: Moneyline, over/under, and MVP

National League Moneyline: -11 6

American League Moneyline: -102

Over/under: 7.5

The first thing that stands out with tonight’s betting odds is the moneyline price for the game. The National League is currently a small favorite at -116 odds to win ($116 bet wins $100), while the American League is a cheap underdog at -102.

Why is that so interesting? Well, the American League has won the last eight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 24. The AL has also covered the -1.5 runline in six of the last eight games.

With history on its side, a deep pitching rotation, and a stellar top-four of Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Rafael Devers, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., you’d think the AL team would be favored in 2022 once again. But that isn’t the case.

As for the total, that’s set at 7.5 after each of the last two All-Star Games finished with seven total runs.

Ohtani is the betting favorite to win All-Star Game MVP at +460 odds, with Judge (+600) and Guerrero Jr. (+850) next on the odds board.

MLB All-Star Game MVP odds:

Shohei Ohtani +480

Aaron Judge +600

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +850

Mookie Betts +950

Paul Goldschmidt +1300

Giancarlo Stanton +1300

Manny Machado +2000

Trea Turner +2000

Ronald Acuna Jr. +2000

Byron Buxton +2000

Rafael Devers +2000

Joc Pederson +3500

Julio Rodriguez +5000

Alejandro Kirk +5000

Juan Soto +5000

Jose Ramirez +5000

Pete Alonso +5000

Tim Anderson +6000

Best bet for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game: Under 7.5 runs

Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Los Angeles Angels | Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Look, I know taking the under in any sporting event is never fun. I get it. It’s infinitely more fun to root for runs, points, or goals in whatever sport you’re betting on.

But that’s not always a winning strategy.

Unders are on an impressive run in the All-Star Game. According to a tweet from John Ewing of BetMGM, the under is 12-4 in the last 16 ASGs. The average total over that span has been 6.68 runs per game.

It’s also been an under fest all year in the MLB. Nineteen of the 30 teams around the league have a winning under records this season.

And if that doesn’t have you convinced, Ewing also noted that 76% of the betting tickets at BetMGM are on the over for Tuesday night’s game. It’s never a bad idea to fade the public.

Let’s make it two wins in a row!

MLB All-Star Game best bet: Under 7.5 runs (-110).

All betting odds courtesy of FanDuel as of 7/19.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 .

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

RELATED: MLB Home Run Derby: Who Has the Most Home Runs in a Single Derby, a Single Round, and a Career?

The post MLB All-Star Game Betting Odds and Picks: The Best Bet You’ll Absolutely Hate to Place (Until it Wins) appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .