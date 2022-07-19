WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $309K

Foodtown Photo Credit: Google Maps

One lucky Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket matched all five numbers in the Monday, July 18 drawing.

The jackpot prize was worth $308,784.

The winning numbers were: 01, 09, 10, 39 and 43 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

The winning ticket was sold at Foodtown #351, 1068 High Mountain Road, North Haledon in Passaic County.

