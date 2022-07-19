Naval Academy Midshipman Cause Of Death Revealed As Suicide: Reports

Naval Academy Photo Credit: Google Maps

The cause of death of the Naval Academy Midshipman who died on leave last month has been ruled as a suicide, according to Report Annapolis.

Taylor George Connors, 24, passed away from complications of thermal injuries on June 7. Connors enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2016, eventually leaving to join the Naval Academy in 2019, the outlet continues.

The death of Connors comes only weeks after a string of suicides connected to the Navy aircraft carrier USS George Washington. To read the full report by Report Annapolis, click here.

