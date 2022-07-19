One Killed, Another Injured In Wrong-Way Route 1 Crash

One driver was killed and another was hurt following a Tuesday, July 19 wrong-way crash on the Route 1 bypass in East Nottingham Township, authorities confirmed.

A 33-year-old Pennsylvania driver was traveling in the northbound lanes between SR472 and SR272 when a 25-year-old wrong-way driver from Maryland struck her vehicle head-on around 5:40 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

The Nottingham woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the Rising Sun man was taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment, troopers said.

Both victims have yet to be identified by authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.

Editor's note: A previous version of this report incorrectly stated that the Nottingham woman was on the phone at the time of the crash. This story has been updated to properly reflect the state police report.