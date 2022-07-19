ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeanerette, LA

AFTER 67 YEARS OF GREATNESS ON THE ROADWAYS

By Scott Brazda
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbtYz_0gl7IUoQ00

JEANERETTE, La. — 67 years. 67 years on the same job. Roland Babin has worked wonders and seen tons of great projects. All working for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). And he retires at the end of July.

“I’m gonna’ be 86 in a couple of months,” says Babin. And how many years on the job for DOTD? “I’m gonna’ surprise you now. 67 years, June 2, 1955.”

It was initially a summer job, and 18-year old Roland Babin was looking to make some money so he could go to college. “I started with the construction crew,” he recalls, “and back then started off as a rod man—bottom of the bucket---making $180 a month (oh, you were a rich man!). Rich man, rich man!”

But Babin had a wife, he was starting a family, he was playing music with T.K. Hulin; and he grew to love the job on Louisiana’s roadways and highways in what became a 67-year vocation. In fact, Babin supervised crews in the late sixties and early seventies where a cloverleaf was being built, one that would connect 167 with the in-progress I-10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. “I supervised a survey crew where the cloverleaf is at now, and all they had out there was grass about as high as me,” he laughs.

For the past 20 years, Babin has overseen a veteran maintenance crews that covers eight parishes. It’s a group that has become just like family. “We all kind of get together and give advice to each other. I’m not a supervisor on the job most of the time—I don’t act that way--- give them a chance to tell me what do they think we ought to do here?”

67 years, I ask. What does that mean to you, Roland?

“It blows my mind,” he smiles. “I never could have believed I could do something like that for so long. But….I like the job.”

While we honor Mr. Babin on his 67 years, the consolation prize goes to his buddy Ted Marcentel. Ted will retire with 49 years on the job. So, 116 total years of great work, all in service of us and his roads.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

Restore Louisiana offers hurricane relief

Homeowners who were affected by Hurricane Ida may be eligible for a hurricane relief grant. Restore Louisiana, a homeowner assistance program, is accepting applications for homeowners who owned and occupied their home at the time of the disaster, received major/severe damage determination by FEMA, or have the greatest unmet needs.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Day 2 of Louisiana qualifying

Parks leaders said they want to provide fun events and games in areas they call “play deserts,” in hopes to get kids in shape and away from crime. A Shreveport grandmother said it’s an ongoing struggle to find the right formula. Grand reopening of David Raines Health...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Jeanerette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadways#Dotd
bossierpress.com

LOUISIANA QUEEN OF SEAFOOD CHEF AMANDA CUSEY TO BATTLE 13 CHEFS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY FOR THE TITLE KING FOR QUEEN OF AMERICAN SEAFOOD

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board are excited to announce Chef Amanda Cusey of Villa Harelquin in Lake Charles – the reigning Queen of Louisiana Seafood – will face-off against 13 other chefs from around the country to the nation’s ultimate seafood cooking competition, the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Two Louisiana business owners secure deal with Walmart, three pending

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Walmart has selected two Louisiana brands and negotiating three more brands to feature in their stores during an open call event from June 28. On June 28 and 29, Louisiana-based small businesses had to opportunity to showcase their product to Walmart executives and buyers during their annual open call event. The one-on-one setting gave business owners a chance to secure a deal from supplying their products locally or across the nation.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
KSLA

Louisiana governor now tasked with naming interim mayor of Minden

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — It’s now up to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to appoint someone as mayor of the Webster Parish city of Minden. City Council members were unable to decide on someone to step into the post left vacant by the death of Mayor Terry Gardner. He died last month after a brief battle with cancer.
MINDEN, LA
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Hunting Season Schedules for 2022-23 Now Available

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has released important information for the 2022-23 Hunting season. Included in the recently released report from LDWF are the latest updates to hunting rules, regulations, and of course the season schedules. Many of you who enjoy hunting in The Sportsman's Paradise are already...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

What Are Louisiana’s Top Shopping Holidays?

We all know Christmas automatically brings shopping. Unfortunately for many, that's what Christmas means... shopping. What should be one of the most joyous times of the year, celebrating the birth of Jesus, brings a lot of stress and anxiety to many. The reasons why could actually be a completely different article. (Mainly it's because our focus has turned more to what we're going to buy for Uncle Harold than the birth of our savior.. but I digress!) Having said that, you might be surprised to know that Christmas isn't the biggest shopping season of the year... in fact, number 1 might surprise you even more.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Juvenile Killed, Two Others Injured in Rollover Crash on LA 18

Unrestrained Louisiana Juvenile Killed, Two Others Injured in Rollover Crash on LA 18. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 20, 2022, that on July 19, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 18 near Locap Road. Ramiya Sowell, 15, of St. James, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Why Is Buc-ee’s Opening Stores Everywhere But Louisiana?

If you live in Louisiana you are familiar with the Texas super-convenience store and the world's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's. It's no secret that Louisiana residents have been wanting a Buc-ee's for a long time. So, why has this never come to pass, especially with the two states being neighbors? There was a deal on the table at one time but Buc-ee's execs said, "the stars did not align in Louisiana." Ever since then, many residents in the bayou state blame Louisiana politicians for allegedly screwing up the deal by refusing to get them a tax break and looking for kickbacks.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

KATC News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy