Kayak For A Kause Takes To The River In August

(KNSI) — A Minnesota chef and restaurant owner testified on Capitol Hill Tuesday to discuss soaring crime rates and how they affect communities and small businesses. Brian Ingram owns Hope Breakfast Bar in St. Paul, which has been robbed seven times in the last year. He explained to the panel the measures he has had to take just so his staff and customers can feel safe, including “Shortening our hours, even bringing in our staff a little later. We have a breakfast restaurant that used to open at 6:00 a.m., and now we’ve pushed that back to 7:00 a.m. just because we wanted it to be light out before our staff would come in; restaurants closing at 10:00. We have a pub that would primarily do business late night, that is now closed.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO