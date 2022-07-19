ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Kayak For A Kause Takes To The River In August

By Grant Dossetto
 2 days ago

(KNSI) – The Zonta Club of St. Cloud is planning an outing on the water on August 7th. Kayak For a Kause Organizer Rachel Thompson says the $95 cost is all-inclusive. Instruction and equipment will be provided by Clear Waters Outfitting before any vessels head down the...

Get To Know Your H2O in Saint Cloud

(KNSI) – The public will tour St. Cloud’s stormwater system and recent water improvement projects tonight. The city’s Public Works Department presents ‘Cheers to Clean Water: Get to Know Your H20!’ from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The tour covers what happens to rain after falls from the sky, how St. Cloud keeps its waterways clean, and even gives a sneak peek of what’s below the streets.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Area Organizations Awarded Noxious Weed Grant

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has awarded various local and county governments a total of $120,000 to fight noxious weeds. The 27 projects that were approved include $5,000 to Birchdale Township in Stearns County, Bellevue Township in Morrison County, and Kandiyohi County Soil and Water Conservation for weed control, the maximum possible for an individual project.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Canadian Wildfire Smoke to Affect Central Minnesota Wednesday

(KNSI) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires will move across Minnesota Wednesday. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says northerly winds behind a passing cold front have pulled the smoke from northwest Manitoba and northern Saskatchewan into the region. The smoke is not expected to be heavy and should dissipate by the evening hours.
MINNESOTA STATE
CMCF Board Gains Six New Members

(KNSI) – The Central Minnesota Community Foundation has selected six new members for its Board of Directors. Two of those will serve for one year as an Emerging Leader. The Foundation recently created the positions to focus primarily on “community leadership and philanthropic efforts.” The members will gain networking opportunities and an understanding of what it takes to run a complex regional nonprofit. In return, they will provide a perspective that is not well represented elsewhere in the organization.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Xcel Energy Details Plans For New Power Line

(KNSI) – Xcel Energy wants to build a power line called the Minnesota Energy Connection aimed at bolstering supplies to the area. It would connect wind farms in southwest Minnesota with the grid near Becker. The utility says renewable energy operations 120 miles away are some of the most productive in the country and they generate a surplus that could help offset the planned retirement of the coal-fired Sherco plant.
BECKER, MN
St. Cloud Police Investigating Tuesday Night Shooting

(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night. A press release says officers responded to the area of the 800 block of 11th Street South at 10:56 p.m. after hearing multiple gunshots. Investigators say the suspect or suspects fled the scene. A short time later, a 32-year-old woman from St. Cloud showed up at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities say they believe the victim or someone she was with was the intended target.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Update: Second Suspect Arrested in Shooting Near Lake George

(KNSI) — Police say a second arrest has been made following a shooting near Lake George Tuesday night. Police took an 18-year-old St. Cloud man into custody Thursday, one day after a 17-year-old suspect was arrested. The man has been booked into the Stearns County jail, awaiting formal charges of second-degree assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, and carrying a gun without a permit.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN

