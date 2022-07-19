ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Shane Beamer sounds off on why Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler isn’t at SEC Media Days

By Ben Portnoy
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GNFz_0gl7GsIo00

South Carolina took the stage at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, but without perhaps its most recognizable player.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler was not among the group of Gamecocks players selected to attend the annual event in Atlanta this week.

USC head coach Shane Beamer explained the decision during a meeting with local reporters.

“In my mind, it was three guys that epitomize what this program is about,” Beamer said. “Three guys that are great leaders of our program. Jovaughn (Gwyn) is a returning captain. Zacch (Pickens) has played a lot of football. (Dakereon Joyner) has done what he’s done. And Spencer will have enough opportunities to be in the limelight, for sure.

“I reached out to Spencer, just to make sure he understood why I wasn’t bringing him and he was great. He’s like, ‘You don’t have to call me. Take those guys. they’re deserving. There will enough opportunities as the year goes.’ ”

Rattler came to South Carolina in December after a three-year spell at Oklahoma that ebbed and flowed dramatically. The former five-star recruit was lauded as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate heading into last season before he was benched in favor of blue-chip freshman Caleb Williams.

The Arizona native finished his time in Norman completing 361 of his 515 attempts (70.1%) for 4,595 yards passing and 40 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions.

“He wasn’t going to follow me if I was at a program that he didn’t believe in, that he didn’t think he could be successful, that he didn’t feel like he could maximize his ability as a quarterback and as a football player on a football team,” Beamer said Tuesday of whether his prior relationship with Rattler as an assistant at Oklahoma played a part in landing him in Columbia. “If he didn’t feel like he could do that, he wouldn’t have followed me to that to a school. He feels like he can do that at South Carolina and the fact that we had a connection — me and him and Austin Stogner — was obviously an added bonus and Spencer has been great since he got here.”

South Carolina has enjoyed stability at quarterback this offseason after starting four different players under center a season ago. Rattler is expected to slide into the No. 1 spot this offseason, while incumbent starter Luke Doty should move to the backup role.

The Gamecocks also return redshirt freshman Colten Gauthier in addition to adding four-star recruit Tanner Bailey, three-star recruit Braden Davis and walk-on Jalen Daniels, who works out with the same private quarterback coach in Arizona as Rattler.

“There’s more depth and there’s more experience,” Beamer said. “The dynamic in that room has changed for the better.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The State

Phil Petty, South Carolina QB great, has died

Former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty died Thursday. He was 43 years old. Petty was a three-year starter at quarterback under coach Lou Holtz at South Carolina and led the Gamecocks to back-to-back Outback Bowl victories against Ohio State during the 2000 and 2001 seasons. He was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas award, given to the top quarterback in the country, as a senior.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Pickens, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

Beamer making an impression on the recruiting trail

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer has the attention of some high-ranking folks at 247Sports. Beamer’s name popped up on Wednesday, during an episode of ‘Preps to Pros’ with recruiting analysts Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins. On the heels of Beamer’s viral video release before appearing at SEC Media Days, Petagna and Ivins were discussing the importance of marketing, as it relates to recruiting.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Former USC, B. Springs QB Phil Petty, 43, passes

Phil Petty, a three-year starting quarterback for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks football squad from 1999-2001, has passed away at the age of 43. “Phil Petty typified what a Gamecock truly is,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “A native South Carolinian, he was a fighter on the football field, a tremendous person off the field and beloved by all Gamecocks. He was a great friend to many and a wonderful dad and husband. My prayers go out to his wife, Morgan, children, Sage and McCoy, and his many friends.”
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Sec#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
5K+
Followers
456
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy