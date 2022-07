NEW BRITAIN – New Britain native Antonio Gonzalez planted a seed, and from it The Canna Bio Group, a new minority-owned CBD company, would grow. “I was playing basketball in college and I got injured around 2011-2012 and I couldn’t play anymore,” said Gonzalez, chief executive officer and founder of The Canna Bio Group. “I was wondering what was going to be my career path and I actually got lucky and someone pointed me in the right direction to go into the cannabis field.”

