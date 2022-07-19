ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Go Announces Galarian Zigzagoon as August Community Day Pokemon

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Go has officially announced Galarian Zigzagoon as next month's Community Day Pokemon. Niantic has confirmed that the Galarian version of Zigzagoon would be next month's featured Community Day Pokemon, with the Community Day taking place on August 13th from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. Any Galarian Linoone evolved...

comicbook.com

DBLTAP

Elden Ring 'Barbarians of the Badlands' DLC Seemingly Leaked

An image circulating social media Tuesday has seemingly leaked the title and release date for FromSoftware's first piece of Elden Ring DLC. Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands Release Date Information. As shown in the image, Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands is seemingly set to be release in Q3...
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Reveals Surprising Primeape Evolution

According to a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak, the pair of new Pokemon games on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are giving Primeape a new, surprising evolution. Primeape is one of the series' most recognizable fighting Pokemon. This is partially because it's a Gen-1 Pokemon, but also because it had some prominent moments in the early anime. Meanwhile, it also is fairly unique in terms of design and personality. The bipedal, simian Pokemon evolves from Mankey at Level 28 and is known among fans for its spot on Ash's team and its anger.
ComicBook

Pokemon Debuts Official Squishmallows

Everyone, the time has come. It is no secret that Squishmallows have become one of the reigning brands at the toy store, and its plushes have taken over millions of houses around the world. So of course, it was just a matter of time before Pokemon got in on the craze. The brands are teaming up for an official collection, and the first two plushes were just shown out in San Diego.
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
ComicBook

New Free Nintendo Switch Online Games Come With a Huge Surprise

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have new free SNES and NES games, or, more specifically, two new SNES games and one new NES game. Because these aren't Sega Genesis games nor N64 games, these new freebies don't require the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service, aka the more expensive tier of the subscription service. All you need to download and enjoy the three new games is a basic ol' Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Shares Special Summer Rebecca Art

Edens Zero has been inching closer and closer to the manga's 200th chapter milestone, and the original series creator behind it all has been celebrating Summer heating up with a special new, beach fun sketch for Rebecca Bluegarden! Hiro Mashima might have accrued a fanbase through work on Fairy Tail and other past releases, but what keeps the fans around and appreciative of the creator even after all these years is the fact that he's been seen going above and beyond when he has free time. This includes some special new sketches for each of his fan favorite characters, and more that fans can't wait to see.
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
GAMINGbible

Ubisoft Have Cancelled Two Of Their Biggest Upcoming Games

Seemingly out of nowhere, Ubisoft have cancelled two major upcoming titles, as well as a further two unannounced games, according to VGC. Reportedly, during a financial call, the company announced that the games were scrapped because of the “changing financial environment”, but no further details were given. As for the titles in question? None other than Splinter Cell VR and Ghost Recon Frontline.
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus PSP Game Potentially Leaked

It looks like PlayStation Plus subscribers may soon see another PlayStation Portable game added to the platform as part of the extensive catalog of games available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. That game is Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness with the first evidence of the game's PlayStation Plus arrival spotted via a new PlayStation Store listing. The catch here is that we don't yet know how widespread this release will be in terms of its regional availability, and seeing how the PlayStation Store listing has since been deleted, it's unclear what, exactly we should make of this sighting.
DBLTAP

How to "Seize Destiny" in Genshin Impact

Here's how to complete the "Seize Destiny" prompt in Genshin Impact. The Golden Apple Archipelago has made it's return in Genshin Impact Version 2.8, and it's full of new quests, missions, and puzzles for players to explore and solve. One of these new quests is a Phantom Realm quest with Mona, which can be both long and complicated for players who are going in unprepared. After completing the Astral Puzzles in the first part of Mona's Domain, players will be given the task to "Seize Destiny". Here's how to do it.
DBLTAP

Pokemon Squishmallow Collaboration: All Pokemon Squishmallows Detailed

Yesterday, The Pokemon Company announced that it would be collaborating with Squishmallows. We've listed which Pokemon Squishmallows you'll be able to get your hands on. Squishmallows are a brand of super soft toy which vary in style, size, and texture. The abundant variety of available soft toys has turned them into a popular collectible, with over 1000 Squishmallow characters having been created so far. Yesterday, a brand new collaboration was announced with one of the world's biggest properties — Pokemon!
CNET

Pokemon Go Dialga Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Pokemon Go has brought back another legendary Pokemon for a limited time. Dialga, the cover monster of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, is appearing in five-star raids until July 31, giving you another chance to add one to your collection if you've previously missed it. Here are some tips to help you catch Dialga before it leaves the game.
Distractify

Pokémon Squishmallows Are Going to Be the Best Excuse to Spend All Your Money

Sometimes, multiple amazing things in life collide to create something we never expected but now know we need, and something unveiled at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con has made us want to spend all our money. It was announced that we're getting a new Squishmallow collar — with Pokémon! So far, they have announced two new adorable plushes to add to our growing collections: a Pikachu and a Gengar. Here's what we know about the release date and where you can buy them.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Get 7 Assassin's Creed Games

PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra have been bolstered with seven different Assassin's Creed games. Ubisoft is set to be a major partner of PlayStation Plus going forward, with the partnership beginning with the addition of some legacy Assassin's Creed games. And this is fitting given that Ubisoft remains best known for Assassin's Creed. So, if you're going to have a partnership with Ubisoft, you'd expect Assassin's Creed games.
Digital Trends

I don’t need Starfield because I have The Outer Worlds

Starfield will be one of the biggest games of 2023, but I’m not that excited to play it yet. While Starfield’s spotlight at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this year highlighted some impressive features, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I’d already gotten everything I’d want from a traditional sci-fi RPG like this from another game: The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment. Ironically developed by another Microsoft-owned studio, The Outer Worlds showed that bloating up a sci-fi game with thousands of planets isn’t necessary when a “less is more” mentality can still result in an expertly designed sci-fi RPG.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Tickets Are Now on Sale

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hit theaters in Japan earlier this summer, giving Shonen fans a story in Japan that focused on Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the return of the Red Ribbon Army, the criminal organization responsible for the creation of the Androids and Cell. Now, with this new movie set to arrive in theaters in North America on August 18th, Dragon Ball fans can buy their tickets now for the film which will throw some major curveballs at the Z-Fighters and have plenty of new transformations and surprises in tow.
