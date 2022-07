Show at Charleston Area Convention Center Breathes Life into Famed Troubled Painter. Vincent Van Gogh is no doubt one of the most troubled yet profound artists to emerge during the 19th century. Having produced over 2000 pieces of art, the Dutch born impressionist did not become famous until years after his death. While he could not afford models Van Gogh painted mostly still life paintings, using peasants and everyday landscapes as inspiration. Not a fan of emerging photography Van Gogh painted over 40 self-portraits which are considered some of his most cherished pieces. His 1887 self-titled portrait is renowned.

