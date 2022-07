Minors have no room to breathe if the city is worried about holding control over what we decide to do during our free time — and when we can do it. Earlier this month, Philadelphia City Council unanimously passed an ordinance for a new summer curfew restriction. It requires minors who are 17 years old and under to be indoors by 10 p.m., when it used to be that teens who were 16 and 17 could stay out until midnight. While Philadelphia has had a curfew since 1955, the new adjustment is in place through September.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO