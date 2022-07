Building out the forward group, Seattle re-ups with two 2021 expansion draft choices coming off productive 2021-22 seasons in their young careers. In a one-season arrangement with the Charlotte Checkers as the Kraken's American Hockey League affiliate, forwards Kole Lind and Carsen Twarynski were productive players for a team that won the AHL Atlantic Division title. Lind was Seattle's expansion draft choice from Vancouver last summer and Twarynski was the expansion pick from Philadelphia.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO