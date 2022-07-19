ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Where to find spray pads, pools in the Capital Region

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038Q7d_0gl7FmHt00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — With temperatures expected to reach over 90 degrees this week, you might be looking for ways to stay cool. Here’s where you can find splash pads and pools around the Capital Region.

Albany

The Lincoln Park Pool, located at 701 Lincoln Park Road, and the Mater Christi Pool, located at 1134 New Scotland Road, are both open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the City of Albany website.

The spray pads are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. These include:

  • Black Lives Matter Park Spray Pad, 484 Livingston Avenue
  • Colonie Street Park Spray Pad
  • Hackett Park Spray Pad, North First Street
  • Krank Park Spray Pad, 65 First Avenue
  • Lincoln Park Spray Pad, 701 Lincoln Park Road
  • North Swan Street Park Spray Pad, 52 Second Street
  • Sheridan Park Spray Pad
Troy

The South Troy Swimming Pool is open daily from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission to the pool is free and access is limited to Troy residents.

In response to the heatwave, Troy officials will have mobile sprinklers around the city starting July 19 through July 23 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. These are located:

  • Lansingburgh at the intersection of 113th Street and 4th Avenue
  • Little Italy, 5th Avenue, Liberty, and Hill Streets
  • South Troy, 3rd Street, and Canal Avenue
Spray pads will also be open from sunrise to sunset. These are located in:

  • 7th Avenue Park (North Central), 7th and Ingalls Avenue
  • Frear Park, near Frear Park Ice Rink
  • Knickerbacker Park (Lansingburgh), 7th and 104th Street
  • Prospect Park (Mt. Ida), 65 Prospect Park Road
  • Riverfront Park (Downtown), River Street/Front Street
  • Corliss Park (Lansingburgh), 1100 8th Avenue

Schenectady

Schenectady has three pools in the city. The Central Park Pool is open Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The Front Street Pool and the Quackenbush Pool are open Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., and closed on Sunday.

The city also has splash pads in Tribute Park, Wallingford Park, and Woodlawn Park.

Colonie

Colonie Mohawk River Park at 71 Schermerhorn Road has both a pool and a splash pad. The pool is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and access is limited to Colonie residents.

Watervliet

Watervliet has a pool and splash pad at Veterans Memorial Park at 1530 2nd Avenue. The pool is open to Watervliet residents and is open Monday through Saturday. The splash pad known as “Little Critter’s Waterpark” officially opened in June.

Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs has splash pads at the Saratoga Springs Recreation Center playground, Veterans Memorial Park on Geyser Road, and in the East and West side recreation fields.

You can also go swimming at the Victoria Pool and Peerless Pool in Saratoga Spa State Park. The pools are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clifton Park

Clifton Park has three town pools. The Barney Road Pool, the Locust Lane Pool, and the Country Knolls Pool are open from noon to around 8:30 p.m. The pools are limited to town residents.

Halfmoon

The Halfmoon Spray Park is located in Halfmoon Town Park at 162 Route 236. The spray pad is daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. but may be closed from 10 a.m. to noon for the summer recreation program.

Niskayuna

Blatnick Park at 2555 River Road has a splash pad that is open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day. The Niskayuna Town Pool is located at 2682 Aqueduct Road and is limited to town residents.

