Three years ago, 12 local nonprofits came together to secure over 70 planned gifts. That means 70 individuals (or couples) designated an amount or percent of some asset—could be stocks, cash, amount of money available from the sale of a house, amount of money remaining after their kids got $x, etc. The impact of those gifts could be substantial, especially for so many of the small but mighty nonprofits in Estes that offering critical services to our community.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO